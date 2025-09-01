Volta Fair launches Tourism and Culture Essay Competition for students

The 7th Volta Trade and Investment Fair has rolled out its Tourism and Culture Essay Competition, an initiative designed to inspire students to celebrate the Volta Region’s cultural heritage, tourism potential, and development opportunities through creative writing.

The contest, launched on September 1, 2025, is open to all pupils and students currently enrolled in Basic, Senior High, Technical, and Vocational schools across the Volta Region. Organisers stressed that participants do not have to be natives of the region to take part.

The competition has two categories. Pupils in Upper Primary and Junior High School are required to submit essays of 250 to 300 words on the topic “If I were a Tour Guide in the Volta Region.” Students in second-cycle institutions, including SHS, Technical, and Vocational schools, will write essays of 450 to 500 words on the theme “My Vision for a Better Volta Region.”

Each essay must have a cover page with the student’s full name, school, mailing address, email address, and a guardian’s contact number or address. For basic school participants, the submission must be endorsed by a teacher or parent.

Organisers have made it clear that all entries must be original. Plagiarised work will be disqualified. Essays must be neatly handwritten in English, and only one submission per student will be accepted.

The deadline for submissions is October 20, 2025. Entries may be mailed to Box HS 1, SIC Building, Ho, or delivered in person to the AGI Office at the SIC Building, Ho, or to Global FM, Ho. Late submissions will not be considered.

Judges will evaluate entries based on creativity, originality, clarity of ideas, relevance to the theme, and proper grammar and expression. The ten best essays in each category will advance to a quiz competition, to be held during the Volta Fair from November 26 to December 8, 2025. Winners will receive prizes and certificates, while outstanding essays may be published in Volta Fair materials.

Organisers added that the judges’ decision will be final, and by entering the contest, students grant permission for their essays to be used for educational or promotional purposes with due credit.

Announcing the competition, the Chief Executive Officer of the Volta Fair said the initiative aims not only to reward excellent young writers but also to sharpen communication skills and foster deeper appreciation of the Volta Region’s cultural and tourism treasures.

The full contest guidelines are available at www.voltafair.org. For further enquiries, schools and students may call 0244636097.