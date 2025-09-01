ModernGhana logo
Akwatia by-election: NPP criticises NDC absence at Peace Council meeting

  Mon, 01 Sep 2025
The National Organiser of the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP), Henry Nana Boakye, has expressed disappointment over the failure of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) leadership to attend a crucial meeting convened by the National Peace Council ahead of the September 2 by-election in Akwatia.

According to him, the NPP had expected the NDC’s national executives to be present, but instead, the governing party sent representatives from the constituency level.

Nana Boakye stressed that the presence of national leaders from both parties was critical to building consensus and ensuring a peaceful election.

“We remain fully committed to a peaceful election on September 2, 2025. But it is important that the leadership of both parties, not just constituency representatives, sit at the table with the Peace Council to guarantee a smooth process,” he said.

Meanwhile, some residents of Akwatia have shared their expectations and concerns regarding the upcoming polls, with many calling for peace and fair play from both parties.

The National Peace Council, led by board member Sheikh Awemeyah, has not yet issued an official comment on the matter.

