Borrowed Power: Why Ghana Government Loves to Govern on Debt - Accra Street Journal



TUE, 02 SEP 2025

Introduction: The Debt That Powers a Nation
Ghana’s economic story is often told through numbers: GDP growth, inflation rates, foreign reserves. But beneath these figures lies a less discussed reality—Ghana’s enduring reliance on external debt to fund government operations. For decades, borrowing has become not just a fiscal tool but a structural feature of governance, shaping budget priorities, public services, and the very sovereignty of the nation.

From infrastructure projects to recurrent expenditure, Ghana’s governments have increasingly leaned on borrowed funds to maintain the machinery of the state. This reliance raises fundamental questions about long-term economic sustainability and the trade-offs inherent in managing a country on credit.

Historical Context: Debt in Ghana’s Governance

Ghana’s journey with debt is rooted in history. Post-independence, Kwame Nkrumah’s ambitious development programs relied heavily on foreign assistance. While initially framed as investment in nation-building, early debts laid the foundation for a pattern that successive governments would inherit.

Structural Adjustment Programs (SAPs) in the 1980s, imposed by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank, further entrenched borrowing as a governance tool. Governments were required to adopt fiscal discipline, yet simultaneously, state operations increasingly depended on loans to meet budgetary gaps. Today, Ghana’s debt portfolio includes bilateral and multilateral loans, Eurobonds, and domestic borrowing—each with implications for the country’s fiscal autonomy.

Political Incentives: Debt as a Governance Tool

Debt in Ghana is not merely an economic necessity; it is a political instrument. Borrowing allows governments to:

Fund electoral promises, including subsidies, infrastructure, and social programs.

Cover recurring expenditures, such as civil service salaries and pensions, when domestic revenues fall short.

Maintain public confidence in economic stability, even amid fiscal deficits.

Yet, this reliance comes with costs. Interest payments consume a significant portion of revenue, limiting funds available for education, healthcare, and long-term investments. The very tools meant to ensure short-term governance success may constrain national development in the long run.

Economic Implications: Sovereignty on Loan

Ghana’s dependence on borrowed funds affects more thanbudgets; it impacts national sovereignty. Multilateral lenders, rating agencies, and bond markets influence policy decisions, often indirectly shaping economic priorities. Debt-servicing obligations can dictate fiscal choices, forcing governments to prioritize repayment over domestic development needs.

Moreover, the cyclical nature of borrowing—raising loans to pay off existing debt—creates vulnerabilities, exposing Ghana to currency fluctuations, interest rate changes, and global economic shocks. The cost of running a government on borrowed money is not just financial; it is strategic and political.

The Way Forward: Sustainable Governance Beyond Debt

While borrowing is inevitable for growing economies, Ghana must balance short-term liquidity with long-term sustainability. Policy reforms could include:

Strengthening domestic revenue collection to reduce reliance on external loans.

Prioritizing loans for productive investments, rather than recurrent spending.

Transparent debt management, ensuring citizens understand the implications of government borrowing.

Exploring mechanisms that align debt with development goals.

Without such reforms, Ghana risks perpetuating a cycle where debt governs the country more than the government itself.

Conclusion: Rethinking Borrowed Power

Borrowing has allowed Ghana to maintain the illusion of prosperity and governance, but it comes at the cost of financial flexibility and sovereignty. As the nation continues to navigate complex economic realities, it is imperative that Ghanaians and policymakers alike ask: can we govern beyond debt?



