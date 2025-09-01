Police arrest second suspect in deadly Omanjor Homowo festival clashes

The Accra Regional Police Command has confirmed the arrest of another suspect linked to the bloody clashes at the Omanjor Chief's Palace during this year’s Homowo Festival, which claimed three lives and left dozens injured.

The suspect, identified as 35-year-old private security officer Christian Saka Ahianyevi, was arrested on the day of the incident, Saturday, August 30, 2025. His capture came just hours before the arrest of 26-year-old dispatch rider Newton Alotey, who was picked up on Sunday, August 31.

According to police, Ahianyevi was found in possession of a locally manufactured pistol, a cutlass, and other exhibits. Alotey, on the other hand, was earlier arrested with 18 spent BB cartridges in his possession. All the items have been seized and are being held as evidence.

The arrests were made through coordinated intelligence operations carried out by the Accra Regional Police Command with the support of the Special Support Unit at the National Headquarters. Both suspects are currently in custody and assisting investigators.

Meanwhile, a heavy police and security presence has been maintained in the Omanjor area to prevent further violence and restore calm.

In a statement issued on Monday, September 1, the police urged residents to cooperate with security personnel and avoid actions that could inflame tensions. The Command also appealed to the public to assist ongoing investigations by providing credible information on the whereabouts of other suspects through the emergency lines 18555 and 191.