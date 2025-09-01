ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
Mon, 01 Sep 2025 Crime & Punishment

Police arrest second suspect in deadly Omanjor Homowo festival clashes

  Mon, 01 Sep 2025
Police arrest second suspect in deadly Omanjor Homowo festival clashes

The Accra Regional Police Command has confirmed the arrest of another suspect linked to the bloody clashes at the Omanjor Chief's Palace during this year’s Homowo Festival, which claimed three lives and left dozens injured.

The suspect, identified as 35-year-old private security officer Christian Saka Ahianyevi, was arrested on the day of the incident, Saturday, August 30, 2025. His capture came just hours before the arrest of 26-year-old dispatch rider Newton Alotey, who was picked up on Sunday, August 31.

According to police, Ahianyevi was found in possession of a locally manufactured pistol, a cutlass, and other exhibits. Alotey, on the other hand, was earlier arrested with 18 spent BB cartridges in his possession. All the items have been seized and are being held as evidence.

The arrests were made through coordinated intelligence operations carried out by the Accra Regional Police Command with the support of the Special Support Unit at the National Headquarters. Both suspects are currently in custody and assisting investigators.

Meanwhile, a heavy police and security presence has been maintained in the Omanjor area to prevent further violence and restore calm.

In a statement issued on Monday, September 1, the police urged residents to cooperate with security personnel and avoid actions that could inflame tensions. The Command also appealed to the public to assist ongoing investigations by providing credible information on the whereabouts of other suspects through the emergency lines 18555 and 191.

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

47 minutes ago

One feared dead, others injured after Ayalolo bus runs over traders at COCOBOD area One feared dead, others injured after Ayalolo bus runs over traders at COCOBOD a...

47 minutes ago

Its curious Bawumia played low politics with Akwatia MPs death, no wonder he lost in all Zongos except Winneba — Edudzi 'It's curious Bawumia played 'low' politics with Akwatia MP's death, no wonder h...

1 hour ago

Police arrest second suspect in deadly Omanjor Homowo festival clashes Police arrest second suspect in deadly Omanjor Homowo festival clashes

1 hour ago

Minister for Government Communications, Felix Kwakye Ofosu Article 146 doesn't permit disclosure of reasons for CJ Torkornoo’s removal – Kw...

1 hour ago

Akwatia by-election: NPP criticises NDC absence at Peace Council meeting Akwatia by-election: NPP criticises NDC absence at Peace Council meeting

1 hour ago

24-hour economy will focus on private businesses – Goosie Tanoh 24-hour economy will focus on private businesses – Goosie Tanoh

1 hour ago

EC declares readiness for Tuesdays Akwatia by-election EC declares readiness for Tuesday's Akwatia by-election

1 hour ago

President Mahama sets performance benchmarks for Ghana’s Ambassadors President Mahama sets performance benchmarks for Ghana’s Ambassadors

1 hour ago

President Mahama orders fast-tracking of labour mobility deals to export Ghanaian nurses President Mahama orders fast-tracking of labour mobility deals to export Ghanaia...

1 hour ago

Former Deputy Attorney General, Joseph Dindiok Kpemka Chief Justice removal will be repeated by another president if process isn't ref...

Advertise Here

Just in....

Who Leads NPP? Race For Flagbearer Begins

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line