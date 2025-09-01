Nigeria's Boniface joins Bremen from Leverkusen on loan

Nigeria striker Victor Boniface has joined Werder Bremen on a season-long loan from Bayer Leverkusen, the clubs announced on Monday.

"I'm certain he can be a very important factor for us this season," Bremen coach Horst Steffen said in a statement.

The deadline-day signing came after several failed transfer moves for the 24-year-old.

Boniface had been the subject of a reported 70 million euro ($81 million) offer from Al Nassr in January, but the deal fell through when the Saudi club opted to sign Jhon Duran from Aston Villa instead.

In August, Boniface was linked with a move to AC Milan but the deal fell through after he reportedly failed a medical, despite an agreement with Leverkusen.

The striker played a key role up front as Leverkusen claimed an unbeaten double in 2023-24, scoring 14 goals and laying on nine assists in 23 league games.

Boniface is the latest member of that team to leave the club in this transfer window, along with Florian Wirtz, Granit Xhaka, Jonathan Tah, Jeremie Frimpong and coach Xabi Alonso.