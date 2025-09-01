Judiciary failed to defend Gertrude Torkornoo against removal – Manhyia South MP

Lawyer Nana Agyei Baffour Awuah

The Member of Parliament for Manhyia South, Lawyer Nana Agyei Baffour Awuah, has criticized the judiciary for failing to protect Chief Justice Gertrude Araba Esaaba Sackey Torkornoo during the process to remove her from office.

According to him, the Chief Justice was abandoned by the very institution she served faithfully when she needed its protection most.

He expressed disappointment that all the applications she filed at the Human Rights Court were dismissed under what he described as “bizarre circumstances,” with the justification that the court lacked jurisdiction.

Mr. Baffour Awuah said the situation amounted to a sacrilegious attempt to oust the Chief Justice, stressing that the move was pre-determined and deliberately executed.

Speaking on EKOSIISEN ON ASEMPA 94.7 FM on Monday, September 1, 2025 the MP alleged that the plan to remove Justice Torkornoo was not a recent development but a long-standing agenda conceived by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and President John Dramani Mahama.

“The courts should have stood by her and defended her rights. Instead, what we witnessed was an orchestrated scheme to disgrace and remove her from office,” the Manhyia South legislator stated.

The lawmaker insisted that the removal of the Chief Justice was not only unjust but also dangerous for Ghana’s democratic and judicial system, warning that it sets a precedent that could erode public trust in the judiciary if not addressed.

He further urged stakeholders and well-meaning Ghanaians to reflect on the implications of such actions, emphasizing the need to protect the independence and dignity of the judiciary in safeguarding the nation’s democratic values.