I was hoping there would be a way for CJ Torkonoo to resign — Martin Kpebu

Private legal practitioner, Martin Kpebu, has said he wished the immediate past Chief Justice, Gertrude Araba Esaaba Torkonoo, had the option to resign before her removal.

He explained, however, that resignation was not possible once impeachment proceedings had begun under Article 146 of the 1992 Constitution.

Speaking on Accra-based TV3 on Monday, September 1, he stated: “I was hoping that there would be a way for her to resign, but that wasn’t the case. Once they start the hearing, the respondent or the Chief Justice cannot resign.”

The removal, announced in a statement signed by Presidential Spokesperson Felix Kwakye Ofosu, followed recommendations of a committee set up to investigate a petition seeking her removal.

“President John Dramani Mahama has, in accordance with Article 146(9) of the 1992 Constitution, removed the Chief Justice, Her Ladyship Justice Gertrude Araba Esaaba Sackey Torkonoo, from office with immediate effect.

“This follows receipt of the report of the Committee constituted under Article 146(6) to inquire into a petition submitted by a Ghanaian citizen, Mr. Daniel Ofori. After considering the petition and the evidence, the Committee found that the grounds of stated misbehaviour under Article 146(1) had been established and recommended her removal from office,” the statement read.

The petition, filed by Daniel Ofori, was one of three lodged earlier this year.

A prima facie case was established in consultation with the Council of State, leading to the suspension of the Chief Justice on April 22 and the formation of a five-member committee to conduct the inquiry.