ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

I was hoping there would be a way for CJ Torkonoo to resign — Martin Kpebu

Headlines Private legal practitioner, Martin Kpebu
MON, 01 SEP 2025
Private legal practitioner, Martin Kpebu

Private legal practitioner, Martin Kpebu, has said he wished the immediate past Chief Justice, Gertrude Araba Esaaba Torkonoo, had the option to resign before her removal.

He explained, however, that resignation was not possible once impeachment proceedings had begun under Article 146 of the 1992 Constitution.

Speaking on Accra-based TV3 on Monday, September 1, he stated: “I was hoping that there would be a way for her to resign, but that wasn’t the case. Once they start the hearing, the respondent or the Chief Justice cannot resign.”

The removal, announced in a statement signed by Presidential Spokesperson Felix Kwakye Ofosu, followed recommendations of a committee set up to investigate a petition seeking her removal.

“President John Dramani Mahama has, in accordance with Article 146(9) of the 1992 Constitution, removed the Chief Justice, Her Ladyship Justice Gertrude Araba Esaaba Sackey Torkonoo, from office with immediate effect.

“This follows receipt of the report of the Committee constituted under Article 146(6) to inquire into a petition submitted by a Ghanaian citizen, Mr. Daniel Ofori. After considering the petition and the evidence, the Committee found that the grounds of stated misbehaviour under Article 146(1) had been established and recommended her removal from office,” the statement read.

The petition, filed by Daniel Ofori, was one of three lodged earlier this year.

A prima facie case was established in consultation with the Council of State, leading to the suspension of the Chief Justice on April 22 and the formation of a five-member committee to conduct the inquiry.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

10 minutes ago

National Communication Team Member of the NPP, Mr. George Kwarteng Akwatia by-election: Voters must punish NDC for harassing late MP Ernest Kumi – ...

20 minutes ago

Lawyer Nana Agyei Baffour Awuah Judiciary failed to defend Gertrude Torkornoo against removal – Manhyia South MP

1 hour ago

SEYLLOU / AFP Financial crisis in privately owned media puts Senegal’s press freedom at risk

1 hour ago

Rami el Meghari / RFI 'Nowhere in Gaza is safe' says RFI correspondent amid call for global media acce...

1 hour ago

Former Deputy Attorney General and Minister for Justice, Alfred Tuah-Yeboah CJ Torkonoo’s removal an unholy assault on the judiciary — Tuah-Yeboah

1 hour ago

Private legal practitioner, Martin Kpebu I was hoping there would be a way for CJ Torkonoo to resign — Martin Kpebu

1 hour ago

Aide to former Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Dennis Miracles Aboagye 'CJ Torkonoo has been crudely removed' — Miracles Aboagye jabs Mahama

3 hours ago

Mahama removes Chief Justice Torkonoo with immediate effect Mahama removes Chief Justice Torkonoo with immediate effect

3 hours ago

Deputy General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Haruna Mohammed Akwatia by-election: ‘We’re going to build a firewall around every NPP member’ —...

3 hours ago

Managing Director of Ghana Water Limited (GWL), Mutawakilu Adam Very soon, there will be more water flowing to Kasoa — Ghana Water assures resid...

Advertise Here

Just in....

Who Leads NPP? Race For Flagbearer Begins

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line