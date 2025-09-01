CJ Torkonoo’s removal an unholy assault on the judiciary — Tuah-Yeboah

Former Deputy Attorney General and Minister for Justice, Alfred Tuah-Yeboah, has expressed sorrow over the removal of Chief Justice Gertrude Araba Esaaba Torkonoo.

According to him, although he is not surprised at the move, it amounts to an assault on the independence of the judiciary, which is supposed to remain free from political interference.

Speaking on Accra-based JoyNews on Monday, September 1, the former Deputy Attorney General argued that the decision sets a bad precedent and risks encouraging future governments to repeat the same action.

“I’m sad, but not surprised. I’m sad because this is an unholy assault on the independence of the judiciary. This has far-reaching consequences for the future.

“This goes to buttress the point that whoever sits in as Chief Justice from today should also be thinking about the implications, even if you can be removed,” he said.

The decision, contained in a statement signed by Presidential Spokesperson Felix Kwakye Ofosu, followed recommendations of a committee set up to investigate a petition seeking her removal.

“President John Dramani Mahama has, in accordance with Article 146(9) of the 1992 Constitution, removed the Chief Justice, Her Ladyship Justice Gertrude Araba Esaaba Sackey Torkonoo, from office with immediate effect.

“This follows receipt of the report of the Committee constituted under Article 146(6) to inquire into a petition submitted by a Ghanaian citizen, Mr. Daniel Ofori. After considering the petition and the evidence, the Committee found that the grounds of stated misbehaviour under Article 146(1) had been established and recommended her removal from office,” the statement read.

The petition, filed by Daniel Ofori, was one of three lodged earlier this year.

A prima facie case was established in consultation with the Council of State, leading to the suspension of the Chief Justice on April 22 and the formation of a five-member committee to conduct the inquiry.