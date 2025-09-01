'CJ Torkonoo has been crudely removed' — Miracles Aboagye jabs Mahama

Aide to former Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Dennis Miracles Aboagye, has criticised President John Dramani Mahama over the removal of Chief Justice Gertrude Torkonoo.

He described the action, which marks the first removal of a sitting Chief Justice in Ghana’s history, as crude and likened the President to the biblical King Ahab.

“The Chief Justice of the Republic of Ghana, for the first time in history, has been crudely removed from office by the President of the Republic. King Ahab is an infamous king in the Bible. Give time, some time!” he wrote on Facebook.

President Mahama on Monday, September 1, announced the removal of Justice Gertrude Araba Esaaba Sackey Torkonoo from office with immediate effect.

The decision, contained in a statement signed by Presidential Spokesperson Felix Kwakye Ofosu, followed recommendations of a committee set up to investigate a petition seeking her removal.

“President John Dramani Mahama has, in accordance with Article 146(9) of the 1992 Constitution, removed the Chief Justice, Her Ladyship Justice Gertrude Araba Esaaba Sackey Torkonoo, from office with immediate effect.

“This follows receipt of the report of the Committee constituted under Article 146(6) to inquire into a petition submitted by a Ghanaian citizen, Mr. Daniel Ofori. After considering the petition and the evidence, the Committee found that the grounds of stated misbehaviour under Article 146(1) had been established and recommended her removal from office,” the statement read.

The petition, filed by Daniel Ofori, was one of three lodged earlier this year.

A prima facie case was established in consultation with the Council of State, leading to the suspension of the Chief Justice on April 22 and the formation of a five-member committee to conduct the inquiry.