COMEU conference calls for stronger partnership in mission education

By Bala Ali & Prosper Fetor-Tsormana, ISD II Contributors
MON, 01 SEP 2025

The 51st Annual National Conference of Managers of Education Units (COMEU) has ended in Koforidua, with a call for stronger partnerships between government, missions, communities, and other stakeholders to drive impactful mission education.

The conference provided the platform for stakeholders in education to deliberate on strategies to strengthen partnerships, promote innovation, and improve learning outcomes in mission schools.

Speaking on the theme "Collaboration and Growth: Strengthening Partnerships for Impactful Mission Education," the Eastern Regional Minister, Mrs. Rita Akosua Adjei Awatey, acknowledged the critical role mission schools play in shaping disciplined, ethical, and academically excellent citizens.

Mrs. Awatey said the historical significance of mission schools in Ghana's educational system pioneered the education of the populace and established the foundation for the nation's future.

She said mission schools have been the backbone of Ghana's educational system, laying the foundation for the nation's future.

”They have played a critical role in shaping the country's human resource base,” she emphasised.

According to the minister, effective partnerships between government, missions, and communities are essential for impactful mission education, requiring shared vision, responsibility, and outcomes.

She commended COMEU for sustaining a platform for over five decades, providing direction, support, and stewardship for mission education.

The minister stressed that the rapidly changing educational landscape demands stronger and more deliberate collaboration between government, and other stakeholders saying, partnership is not merely about cooperation but about shared vision, shared responsibility, and shared outcomes.

Mrs Awatey commended COMEU for its proactiveness in addressing educational challenges, including concerns about declining moral values among youth.

The President of COMEO, Rev. Thomas Kofi Arboh expressed grave concern about the continuous decline of moral values among the youth in the country, attributing the situation to the neglect of the role of religious bodies through their educational unit managers by some regional and district directors of education.

According to him, the future of mission education lies in collective effort rather than individual strength.

Rev Arboh reaffirmed that, strong collaboration between schools, churches, NGOs, alumni and local communities is vital for growth, resource sharing, and nurturing values alongside academic excellence.

He therefore urged stakeholders to embrace genuine collaboration as a means of sustaining growth, improving quality, and ensuring that mission education continues to shape responsible and value-driven citizens.

