GMA Director General meets UN representatives to secure Ghana's maritime interests

The Director General of Ghana Maritime Authority, Dr. Kamal-Deen Ali, has met with Ghana’s representatives to United Nations bodies on ocean affairs to address the key national priority: securing Ghana’s interests on the global seabed stage.
During the discussions, the participants reached a consensus on the urgent need for Ghana to develop a cohesive national strategy for engaging with the International Seabed Authority (ISA) and other UN organisations.
This strategy is essential to ensure that Ghana does not yield its maritime future to other nations in the face of ongoing global discussions about ocean governance.
The UN Commission on the Limits of the Continental Shelf was represented by Mr Asangongo Apaalse, while the Legal and Technical Commission and Finance Committee of the ISA were led by Mr. Richard Addo Darko and Mr. Solomon Korbieh, respectively. Their input highlighted the importance of Ghana's active participation in international deliberations regarding critical ocean issues.