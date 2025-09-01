ModernGhana logo
Ghana Prisons Service commissions new clinic

By Judith Twumwaa, ISD II Contributor
Ghana Prisons Service commissions new clinic
MON, 01 SEP 2025

The Ghana Prisons Service has opened its first clinic at Roman Ridge, next to James Camp Prison in the Greater Accra Region, to improve access to quality and affordable healthcare for inmates, officers, and residents of nearby communities.

Speaking at the ceremony on Friday in Accra, the Director-General of Prisons, Mrs. Patience Baffoe-Bonnie (Esq.), described the clinic as the fulfilment of a vision conceived five years ago to reduce reliance on external referrals and provide timely, reliable medical care within the prison system.

She explained that the initiative is part of the broader transformational agenda under the “THINK PRISONS 360 DEGREES” programme, which emphasises agricultural mechanisation, officer and inmate welfare, rebranding, industrialisation, digitalisation, and advocacy.

Mrs. Baffoe-Bonnie further revealed that plans are underway to establish an ultra-modern prison hospital and a specialised healthcare facility to enhance medical services across the Service.

She also expressed gratitude to key sponsors, including ABSA Bank, Fidelity Bank, UNODC, Kofikrom, and Tobinco Pharmaceuticals, for their diverse contributions toward the project.

Delivering remarks on behalf of the Ministry of Interior, Mr. Solomon Mensah commended the Prisons Administration for the reform, stressing that the new clinic reflects a paradigm shift from neglect and inadequate care to rehabilitation, dignity, and restoration.

The facility will be staffed by a dedicated 24-hour medical team comprising medical doctors, physician assistants, nurses, midwives, clinical psychologists, laboratory technicians, and public health officers.

It is fully equipped with an Outpatient Department (OPD), inpatient ward, pharmacy, laboratory, dental and ENT (Ear, Nose, and Throat) units, as well as antenatal and nutrition services.

Additionally, it offers social support services and is duly accredited by both the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) and the Health Facilities Regulatory Agency (HeFRA).

