Summer Skin Project in Ghana transformational step for acne care in Africa — Dermatologists

By Francis Ameyibor II Contributor
Dermatologist Dr Kofi Ansah Brifo (Left) and Professor Christopher Bunker (Right)
MON, 01 SEP 2025
Dermatologist Dr Kofi Ansah Brifo (Left) and Professor Christopher Bunker (Right)

The fight against acne vulgaris in Africa, led by dermatologist Dr Kofi Ansah Brifo, has received a powerful boost with the endorsement of the Summer Skin Project by one of the world’s most respected dermatologists, Professor Christopher Bunker.

His recognition of this Ghana-led initiative underscores not only its scientific merit but also its far-reaching social and psychological significance.

Professor Christopher Bunker, MA MD FRCP, is an eminent consultant dermatologist at University College and Chelsea and Westminster Hospitals, London, UK.

He holds honorary professorships at both University College London (UCL) and Imperial College London (ICL). He has served as Honorary Secretary of the British Skin Foundation and is a Past President of the British Association of Dermatologists.

With decades of experience at the forefront of clinical dermatology, Professor Bunker’s contributions to advancing skin health are internationally acclaimed. His endorsement of the Summer Skin Project therefore carries immense weight, situating this Ghanaian initiative firmly on the global dermatological map.

In his written remarks copied to the ModernGhana News in Accra, Professor Bunker described the Summer Skin Project as a pioneering initiative that addresses one of the most under-recognised yet profoundly impactful conditions affecting young people today - acne vulgaris.

He further emphasised the project’s unique integration of clinical dermatology with mental health awareness and community education, setting a new benchmark for holistic acne care in Africa.

Highlighting the often overlooked psychological and social burden of acne, particularly among young women in Ghana, Professor Bunker noted that the project “has the potential to transform lives and restore confidence to an entire generation.”

He strongly commended the work and called upon both local and international stakeholders to support it.

Acne vulgaris remains one of the most common dermatological conditions worldwide, yet its impact on African populations is understudied and under-resourced. Beyond the visible lesions, acne carries devastating psychological effects — including low self-esteem, depression, and social stigma — especially in young people navigating formative years.

The Summer Skin Project, spearheaded by Ghanaian dermatologist Dr Kofi Ansah Brifo, is addressing this dual challenge by combining evidence-based dermatological treatment with psychosocial support and education.

Meanwhile, in an interview with Modern Ghana News, Dr Brifo noted that Prof. Bunker’s endorsement highlights the urgent need for holistic skin health strategies in Africa.

According to Dr Brifo, Prof. Bunker’s words carry not just endorsement but a clarion call to action: to invest, support, and collaborate with African-led health initiatives that tackle widespread but neglected conditions.

Dr Brifo noted that the recognition validates the importance of embedding dermatology within broader public health and community development efforts.

“For Ghana and Africa at large, the endorsement symbolises more than academic praise—it is an invitation to reshape acne care, break the silence around its mental health impact, and offer renewed hope to millions of young people who suffer silently,” Dr Brifo noted.

