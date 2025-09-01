ModernGhana logo
NCA hosts mobile money agents to strengthen collaboration, address key challenges

By Margaret Adjeley Sowah, ISD II Contributor
The Director General of the National Communications Authority (NCA), Rev. Ing. Edmund Yirenkyi Fianko, has met with executives from the Mobile Money Agents Association of Ghana (MMAAG) to strengthen collaboration and address key issues affecting mobile money operations across the country.

The association, led by the General Secretary Mr. Evans Otumfuor, represents over 12,000 agents nationwide, who play a vital role in Ghana's financial ecosystem.

During the meeting last Friday in Accra, the Director General stated that the Authority would be working with the National Identification Authority (NIA) to ensure a seamless and user-friendly SIM registration process, aiming to rectify the lapses identified in previous exercises.

Addressing the growing threat of cyber fraud, Rev. Fianko encouraged the Association to engage with the Cyber Security Authority (CSA) as part of a comprehensive strategy to mitigate security risks in the digital financial services sector.

He assured the MMAAG that the NCA would investigate the additional matters raised and seek lasting solutions, emphasising their importance and reaffirming the NCA’s commitment to addressing issues within its mandate. Rev. Fianko expressed readiness to involve the Association in future initiatives.

The MMAAG executives sought clarity on the upcoming SIM Registration Exercise announced by the Minister for Communication, Digital Technology and Innovations, emphasising the need for deeper collaboration with the NCA to shape policies that impact their sector.

The Association also raised pressing concerns, including the increasing threat of mobile money fraud and cyberattacks, challenges with cross-platform transactions, high SIM card prices from some agents and resellers, and persistent network disruptions.

The meeting concluded with both parties expressing a mutual commitment to strengthen collaboration, enhance consumer trust, improve service delivery, and secure the mobile money ecosystem for all stakeholders.

