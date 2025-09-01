Afenyo-Markin’s Vainglorious Attempt to Embarrass Deputy Health Minister No Heroic Achievement, Really - Part 2 (Final)

It is quite obvious that in allegedly insisting that she should be addressed with the decidedly superfluous titles of “Professor-Doctor” or “Doctor-Professor” Grace Ayensu-Danquah, the recently Mahama-appointed Deputy Health Minister, was literally not only thumbing her nose - in-your-face-style - at our “Honorable” Members of Parliament, that is, the People’s Representatives and, consequently, the Ghanaian People and Our Beloved Sovereign Democratic Republic of Ghana at large.

That the subject of our present discourse is also a bona fide Member of Ghana’s National Assembly or Our August House House of Parliament, unarguably makes/made matters is even worse because, at least in both theory and practice, the former Adjunct Assistant Professor at the University of Utah Medical School’s Department of Surgery ought to have known better not to have obstinately insisted on such an awkward and academically oversized combination of titles; more so, when even as one media columnist rightly pointed out, our discursive subject has more than creditably acquitted herself in a multiplicity of ways, including both her acquisition of an Earned Medical Doctorate and an Adjunct Professorship at one of the major and prestigious American universities (See “Beyond the Hats: Afenyo-Markin Vindicated on Ayensu-Danquah's False Professorship” Modernghana.com 8/21/25).

I was, however, by every measure impressed and enthused by the fact that Dr. Ayensu-Danquah, that is, the National Democratic Congress-sponsored Member of Parliament for Essikado-Ketan Constituency, in the Western Region, had prior to obtaining a Doctor of Medicine Degree, also acquired a Bachelor of Biology Degree from the elite and prestigious University of Southern California, Los Angeles, the very same tertiary academy from which Dr. Yaw Osei-Adutwum, Ghana’s unarguably most dynamic and unprecedentedly most innovative Minister of Education, in more than two generations or at least a half-century, if not the country’s entire postcolonial era, earned his Doctor of Academic Administration Degree.

Now, for those of our readers who may not be aware of it, the University of Southern California or USC, for short, is globally renowned and celebrated for being among the vanguard ranks of institutions that prepare students and future leaders for the Foremost Global Film Industry of Hollywood. USC is also, of course, renowned for being the Oldest Private Tertiary Academy in the Golden State of California, having been founded as relatively far back as 1880. Now, what Yours Truly is obviously driving at here is that even if she erred in half-truthfully representing herself as a “Full-Professor” of Medicine and not “merely” an “Adjunct Assistant Professor of Plastic or Reconstructive Surgery,” at least her most ardent and inveterate critics need to frankly and candidly cut Our Dear Sister some slack, as we often say right here in our part of the world.

You see, the fact of the matter is that the Holy Child and the Archbishop Porter’s-educated “Honorable Sister,” but for an infinitesimally few of her peers in our august National Assembly, is unarguably a generational standout in the entire postcolonial history of Our Beloved Sovereign Democratic Republic of Ghana. Another equally fascinating aspect of the academic profile of our Dear Sister is the fact of her having obtained her Doctor of Medicine Degree from the Main Campus of the University of Wisconsin at Madison, one of the globally renowned and reputed public tertiary academies in the United States of America, which Yours Truly’s Beloved OLD MAN was also perhaps the first Non-Degree Diplomate from the former University of Ghana’s School of Music & Drama, presently renamed the School of the Performing Arts, to be awarded a full government scholarship to attend and obtain his Master’s Degree in Theater and Lighting Technology in 1971-1973.

Now, what we are obviously driving at here is that “Dr-Prof” or not, Dr. Grace Ayensu-Danquah is not your run-of-the-mill or your garden-variety professional, she has attended and completed her humongous course loads at some of the most reputable tertiary academies anywhere in the world. Equally staggering is my chance knowledge about the fact that besides her Medical Doctorate in Plastic Surgery, Dr. Ayensu-Danquah also has the Doctor of Philosophy Degree (PhD) in her disciplinary practice. Now, what the foregoing also means is that Our Beloved Dear Sister has an “MD, PHD” affixed to her name, which makes her very unfortunate decision to sport of prefix the largely pathological “Ghanaian Obsession” with the title of “Professor” to her name altogether superfluous, when one critically ponders this decidedly excusable proverbial Storm-In-A-Teacup precisely what it is: Much Ado About Absolutely Nothing!

Not relatively many crackerjack academics and professionals in the discipline of Medicine sport both the “MD-PHD” degree anywhere in the world, most especially in our decidedly academically famished part of the world. Ultimately, the entire brouhaha that recently swirled around the ministerial vetting and the confirmation of Dr. Grace Ayensu-Danquah was decidedly tantamount to the kind of pathologically pedestrian political football or soccer that has become symptomatic of the dietary fare of some suicidally defeated and implacably desperate politicians, especially those echo-chamber fixated self-important party chiefs and stalwarts with the obstinate and the proprietary arrogance of “The Mosquito General.”

It is also a patent falsehood for any critic or observer to cavalierly stake the peevishly pontifical claim that an “Adjunct Professorship” is decidedly and invariably “A Dead-End Job” within the context of “Professorial Upward Mobility.” At the State University of New York (SUNY) community college from which Yours Truly retired some two years ago, he was at the senior rank of an Associate Professor on the full-time tenure track or promotion ladder, while at the same time ranked as an “Adjunct Full-Time Professor” on the economically supplemental track. I had the option of staying back on campus to keep my office and to continue teaching a half of my full-time course load as an Adjunct or Part-Time Professor but promptly declined, primarily because of the circumstances under which I was voluntarily forced to take an early retirement option.

The latter position of an "Adjunct Professor" is not as contractually tenuous as some critics of Dr. Grace Ayensu-Danquah have been self-righteously, vindictively, venomously and ignorantly and pontifically and pathetically claiming.

The position of an Adjunct Professor is decidedly contingent upon course availability but it is not as hopelessly continent as some of these critics are claiming. At Nassau Community College, for instance, a certain percentage of the course offerings are mandatorily reserved for adjuncts by contractual protocol and jealously protected by the Adjunct Faculty Union, of which I am still a dues-paying member, although I have not been back to my office in two years or set foot on the Nassau Community College Campus by choice, in much the same manner as the Full-Time Faculty Union. This is also where the Seniority Regime kicks in, especially when there is a precipitous slump in student enrollment.

At the Borough of Manhattan Community College of the City University of New York (BMCC of CUNY), where I had taught as an Adjunct Assistant Professor or Instructor, I forget exactly which, prior to being hired as a Full-Time Faculty at Nassau Community College, I was classified as a “Permanent Adjunct Assistant Professor,” which meant that as I steadily advanced up the promotion ladder with time, I was eventually certain to be guaranteed a permanent part-time job. We shall in due course be discussing the professorial promotion protocol as it pertains to Non-Tenured Senior Professors at the City University of New York as becomes necessary.

By Kwame Okoampa-Ahoofe, Jr., PhD

Professor Emeritus, Department of English

SUNY-Nassau Community College

Garden City, New York

E-mail: [email protected]