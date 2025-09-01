ModernGhana logo
Akwatia by-election: 'We're going to build a firewall around every NPP member' — Haruna Mohammed

Elections Deputy General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Haruna Mohammed
MON, 01 SEP 2025
Deputy General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Haruna Mohammed

Deputy General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Haruna Mohammed, says the party will defend its members against any intimidation during the upcoming Akwatia by-election.

Speaking on Accra-based Joy Prime on Monday, September 1, Mr. Mohammed announced what he called “operation firewall” to shield NPP supporters in the constituency.

“We are going to build a firewall around every NPP member in Akwatia. Firewall is built to protect intruders from entering and to ensure viruses don’t affect the system. In the same way, we are at liberty to protect ourselves, and this is what the Constitution has given us,” he said.

His comment comes after the NPP alleged that the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC) was plotting to deploy National Security operatives to intimidate their supporters ahead of the September 2 poll.

Mr. Mohammed stressed that while the police have a duty to maintain order, the NPP will not hesitate to defend itself if provoked.

Meanwhile, the Ghana Police Service has assured residents of Akwatia that its heavy deployment ahead of the September 2 by-election is aimed at guaranteeing security, not intimidating voters.

The Service has stationed about 5,000 officers in the constituency to maintain law and order before, during and after the polls.

Addressing the media on Monday, September 1, the Director of Public Affairs of the Ghana Police Service, ACP Grace Ansah-Akrofi, said the officers were deployed solely to protect citizens and safeguard the electoral process.

“People are speculating that some residents may be afraid of our presence, but that should not be the case. We want everybody to know that the Police stands for protection. We stand for safety, we stand for everybody’s security,” ACP Ansah-Akrofi said.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issues

