Government’s reset agenda targets Small Arms Legislative gaps – Deputy Minister

By Kristodia Otibu Asiedu II Contributor
MON, 01 SEP 2025

Deputy Minister for the Interior and Member of Parliament for Lower Manya Krobo, Honourable Ebenezer Okletey Terlabi, has reiterated that President John Dramani Mahama’s government is committed to closing systemic gaps in arms regulation as part of its Reset Agenda.

Speaking at a High-Level Consultative Meeting on “Building a Robust Arms Regulatory Framework” held at Ada Foah from August 28 to 31, Hon. Terlabi said the ongoing review of the National Arms Bill is designed to address legal shortcomings, align Ghana’s laws with emerging security threats, and reinforce the institutional mandate of the National Commission on Small Arms and Light Weapons (NATCOM).

The meeting, organised under the Saving Lives Entity (SALIENT) Fund Project through WAANSA Ghana, brought together key stakeholders, including the Ministry of the Interior, the Attorney General’s office, the Narcotics Control Board, the Ghana Boundary Commission, the Ghana Law Reform Commission, NATCOM, civil society organisations, international partners such as IANSA, and UN agencies including UNDP, UNREC, UNRCO, and UNODC.

Hon. Terlabi explained that the Reset Agenda aims to modernise Ghana’s arms control regime by strengthening NATCOM’s regulatory framework, improving management systems, and building the enforcement capacity of security agencies. He stressed that a new National Arms Act will be crucial in aligning with international treaties, tightening compliance and renewal systems, enhancing training and inter-agency coordination, and intensifying community sensitisation.

He raised concern over the growing circulation of firearms in the country. National assessments, he said, show that the number of firearms rose sharply from 240,000 in 2004 to 2.3 million in 2014. Of this, about 1.2 million are registered while 1.1 million remain unregistered. “Fewer than 40,000 gun owners renew their licences annually, exposing serious compliance gaps and weakening oversight,” he warned.

The Deputy Minister also cited research by the United Nations Institute for Disarmament Research (UNIDIR), which estimates that over 75,000 artisanal firearms are currently in circulation in Ghana. He cautioned that these weapons fuel violent crime, armed robbery, electoral violence, and local conflicts, threatening peace and stability.

He noted that Ghana’s existing Arms and Ammunition Act of 1972 (NRCD 9) is outdated, having been drafted in a different security context. It does not adequately address modern challenges such as terrorism, cyber-facilitated arms trafficking, and the growing use of sophisticated weapons by organised crime groups.

“The proliferation of arms is no longer limited to illegal mining areas but is increasingly tied to armed robbery, land disputes, and local conflicts. This poses significant risks to public safety,” Hon. Terlabi cautioned.

He concluded by stressing that President Mahama’s Reset Agenda is committed to building a robust, modern, and effective arms control system that will safeguard national security and protect citizens from the dangers of unchecked proliferation.

