CJ removal: ‘The battle is done’ — Domelevo hints at closure as probe committee submits first report

Former Auditor-General and member of the five-member committee probing petitions for the removal of Chief Justice Gertrude Torkonoo, Daniel Yaw Domelevo, has hinted that the panel’s work is nearing closure as its first report has been submitted to President John Mahama.

In a subtle reaction on social media on Monday, September 1, Domelevo wrote, “The strife is over, the battle done. If you know, you know.”

His comments came shortly after the President received the Article 146 Committee of Inquiry’s report and recommendation on the first petition.

The petition, filed by Daniel Ofori, was one of three submitted earlier this year.

After a prima facie case was established in consultation with the Council of State, the Chief Justice was suspended on April 22, paving the way for the formation of the committee.

Briefing the President at the Jubilee House, the Chairperson of the committee, Supreme Court Justice Gabriel Scott Pwamang, explained that although all three petitions sought the same relief, each was being considered on its own merit.

“In respect of the first petition, we received evidence by Mr. Daniel Ofori, the first petitioner, who called 13 witnesses. Similarly, the Chief Justice, in her defense, called 12 witnesses, including expert witnesses. The Committee received about 10,000 pages of documentary evidence from both sides,” the committee said.

It further noted that sittings were held in-camera as required by Article 146 of the Constitution, but that did not make the proceedings secret.

The committee emphasized that its duty was strictly to evaluate the petitions and make recommendations based on the evidence presented.

“Mr. President, after critical and exhaustive examination and assessment of all evidence, including the expert evidence against the provisions of the Constitution, we have without fear or favor arrived at a recommendation on the first petition,” it added.

The report on the first petition is now before the President, who is expected to act on it and make the decision public in the coming days.