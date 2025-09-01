Northerners and the Making of the South

In the pre-colonial era, long before Ghana gained independence, men from the Northern Territories undertook a remarkable journey. On foot, they trekked hundreds of miles through savannah, forest, and swamp, braving wild animals, rivers, and disease. Their destination was the South, where opportunities beckoned. Their story is one of stamina, bravery, and an integrity that left an indelible mark on the development of the Gold Coast.

Backbone of Labour and Development

When they reached the South, Northerners were recruited into the hardest and most dangerous jobs. They cleared forests for cocoa farms, toiled on railway lines that cut through thickets, worked in the mines, joined the Police constabulary, and served in the colonial army. Road construction often meant survey work through jungles filled with snakes, insects, and wild animals, tasks others would not dare attempt.

Without this labour force, Ghana’s economic engine, particularly cocoa and mining, would have grown much more slowly. Northerners provided the muscle and resilience that helped shape modern infrastructure.

Integrity Beyond Compare

But their contributions went beyond brute strength. In Asante society, which is matrilineal, a man’s property passed to his nephews rather than his children. To ensure his own children inherited his cocoa farms, an Asante man would often entrust his property to a Northerner caretaker. The caretaker, true to his word, would hand back the land to the rightful heirs upon the man’s death. This unshakable honesty earned Northerners the title “Papa ye fuo”, people of integrity. Unfortunately, over the years, the phrase has been corrupted to “Pepe fuo,” and twisted into ignorantly, what some now use as an insult.

Similarly, because Northerners were consistent and truthful ---“black was black” for each of them, they were seen as resembling each other in character. Southerners called them “Ntafuo” (twins). Yet today, through miseducation, many young people have reduced this term to “Ntani,” as if it were a tribal name or a derogatory label.

Intermarriage and Social Blending

Their bravery and honesty also made them admired by Asante women. Many Northerners were described as handsome, strong, and romantic. Amorous affairs led to intermarriages, producing children of mixed heritage. The “cross-breed” of Northerners and Asantes helped shape the stature and complexion associated with many Asantes today.

Politics, Tribute, and Military Exchange

History records deep interactions between Dagbon and Asante. During the reign of Na Gariba of Dagbon, the Asantes once tried to kidnap him to Kumasi. His carriers mysteriously kept dying on the way. In the end, for his release, Dagbon was forced to pay yearly tribute in slaves. As part of these exchanges, a Dagomba princess was given to the Asantehene. Her children were settled in Bantama, a name many forget comes from the Dagbanli phrase “Mba tima”, which in Dadganli means, “bequeathed by my father”. The Bantama royal lineage is thus linked to Dagbon.

Dagomba warriors also trained with the Asante in the use of muskets, returning home with new military skills. Their distinctive apparel and use of talking drums gave rise to the “Kambonsi”, Dagbon’s elite warriors. The Kambonsi adopted Asante names: Akwesi became Akwonsi, Kwadzo became Kojo, and Acheampong became Champon.

Intellectual and Religious Legacy

Equally important was the intellectual contribution. Muslim scholars from the North, known as mallams (a corruption of “mualim”, meaning teacher in Arabic), travelled south to spread Islam and literacy. They taught the Quran, offered healing and spiritual guidance, and served as scribes for chiefs, including the Asantehene. They diarized events, managed correspondence, and maintained records. In essence, they were the first administrators of written governance in Southern courts.

A Story of Nation-Building

When one considers these contributions --- labour, honesty, intermarriage, military exchange, and intellectual input, the verdict is clear. Northerners were not bystanders in Ghana’s history. They were builders of the South, as much as of their own homeland. To downplay or forget this role is to distort history. The corruption of proud titles such as “Papa ye Fuo” and “Ntafuo” into insults is a symptom of miseducation. Ghanaians must be reminded that the foundation of our nation was built on the strength, integrity, and sacrifice of Northerners as much as any other group.

So, can one say Northerners did not play a role in the development of the South? The answer is emphatically No! They were central to it.

Nota Bene: I do not write this piece from the pages of historians, but from the living memory of my late father. Alhaji Abdulai Braimah once walked on foot all the way to Sekondi, determined to enlist in the army. At a time when many young men were doing everything to avoid conscription, he sought it out. The British recruiters initially turned him away because of his age, but his persistence left them with no choice. He was eventually admitted, beginning a life of service that took him across institutions and decades. From 1940 to 1971, Alhaji Abdulai served with distinction in the Royal West African Frontier Force (RWAFF), the Gold Coast Army, the Prisons Service, Kassardjan Construction, and later at the Department of Zoology, University of Ghana. This piece is dedicated to his memory: Gunner Abdulai Braimah, GC60280.

