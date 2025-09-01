Fifty 50 Club donates medical equipment to boost emergency care at Bodwesango Health Centre

The persistent lack of emergency units and resources in Ghanaian hospitals has long contributed to preventable deaths, delays in care, and overcrowding.

At the Saint Louis Catholic Health Centre in Bodwesango, Adansi Asokwa District, this challenge has been particularly severe, with patients in critical condition often referred to distant hospitals.

According to Evans Twumasi Boateng, a Physician Assistant at the facility, the absence of basic equipment has hindered their ability to provide timely and quality healthcare. “Emergency care is an essential service delivery requirement for every health facility. For years, we have struggled to extend this support to our people due to the lack of basic equipment. This forced us to reach out to the Fifty 50 Club,” he said.

In response, the Obuasi-based Non-Governmental Organization donated medical equipment worth GHS 45,000 to establish an emergency response unit at the facility. The items included a cardiac monitor, a pulse oximeter, two crank beds with accessories, two Ambu bags, and two medication trolleys.

Jacob Edmund-Acquah, President of the Fifty 50 Club, said the donation was part of activities marking the Club’s 5th Anniversary. Founded in 2020 at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Club has supported numerous interventions, including funding life-saving surgeries, donating essential medical supplies, offering scholarships, and assisting artisans to start businesses. “We have always been driven by our quest to impact lives. Over the past five years, we can confidently say that we are on track to achieving our mission of transforming lives and communities through our initiatives,” Mr. Edmund-Acquah stated.

The Club’s recent support goes beyond healthcare. It has also paid GHS 10,000 in school and hostel fees for a third-year medical student at KNUST and is set to provide additional assistance to T.I. Ahmadiyya Senior High School in Fomena, as well as break ground for a new weighing centre at the Kyekyewere Health Centre.

Commending the gesture, Dr. Kwadwo Anim, Executive Director of the AGA Health Foundation and a member of the Club, noted that healthcare delivery cannot rely solely on government. “The Club has made a tremendous difference by providing logistics to health facilities and supporting patients with critical conditions. Bridging healthcare gaps cannot be the government’s responsibility alone – it requires the collective effort of private groups like the Fifty 50 Club,” he emphasized.

The Fifty 50 Club, which currently has 265 members made up of AngloGold Ashanti employees and other professionals in Ghana and abroad, pools monthly contributions to support interventions in healthcare, education, and community development.