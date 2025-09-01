700 apprentices enrolled under National Apprenticeship Programme in Bono Region

The Bono Regional Coordinator of the National Apprenticeship Programme (NAP), Mr. Adams Ibrahim, has announced that 700 young people have been enrolled in the programme in the region.

They were selected from about 6,000 applicants who expressed interest. Mr. Ibrahim assured those who were not chosen to remain calm, explaining that the programme is currently being piloted in the region and will eventually expand to benefit more applicants.

The NAP, a flagship government initiative, seeks to tackle youth unemployment, bridge the skills gap, and boost economic growth. It provides free, high-quality apprenticeship training aimed at equipping beneficiaries with technical, vocational, and entrepreneurial skills relevant to industry needs.

Upon completion, participants will earn nationally recognised certificates, enabling them to pursue employment or self-employment in key sectors such as agriculture, manufacturing, ICT, fashion, construction, renewable energy, and traditional crafts.

Speaking to the media in Sunyani, Mr. Ibrahim disclosed that the 700 apprentices are receiving training from 136 master craft persons across the 12 districts and municipalities of the Bono Region. He further revealed that the pilot phase of the programme has already surpassed its initial target of 10,000 beneficiaries nationwide, with about 15,000 apprentices currently enrolled in various training modules.

Mr. Ibrahim encouraged the apprentices to remain committed to their training, stressing that the skills acquired would enable them to secure decent jobs. He also urged master craft persons to ensure that their trainees gain maximum benefit from the programme to position themselves for successful careers.