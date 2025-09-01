MISUGHA Inaugurates Anyaa-Sowutuom branch with colourful ceremony

The Auntie Aku Astro Turf Park in the Ga Central Municipality, Greater Accra Region, came alive on Saturday, August 30, 2025, with music, drumming, and dancing as hundreds of members of the Millennium Supporters Union of Ghana (MISUGHA) gathered for the grand inauguration of the Union’s Anyaa-Sowutuom branch.

The celebration began with a spirited route march through the Auntie Aku township, as members showcased their unity and raised awareness about MISUGHA’s mission. The highlight of the day was the formal inauguration of the branch executives, led by Chairman Jacob Ametonu, who pledged to build the branch into a strong pillar of the Union.

Other executives inducted into office include Deputy Chairperson, Leniency Anaba; Secretary, Gloria Ahwireng-Boafo; Deputy Secretary, Fatima Amuzu; Organiser, Raphael Alimo; Deputy Organiser, Evans Paul Boamah; Women’s Organiser, Rejoice Banahene; Deputy Women’s Organiser, Zuwera Baba; Financial Secretary, Jemima Hamidu; Treasurer, Diana Mortty; Coordinator, Peter Kodjo Attikpo; and Public Relations Officer (PRO), Damian Avevor. The branch also has a team of patrons: Alexander Komla Krakani, Nanjah Baayinyam Prosper, Emmanuel Teye, Juliette Finiyor, and John Adoh Buabe.

Inaugurating the branch, Alhaji Swalah Sambo, Secretary General of the Ghana Supporters Union, urged the new executives to work with dedication and unity. He reminded them to avoid acrimony and self-interest, saying the future of the branch depended on commitment and teamwork.

Alhaji Issaka Moro Polo, President of the Ghana Supporters Union, and contractor and football manager Mr. Justice Senanu Agbewornu, who chaired the function, were among the dignitaries present. Mr. Agbewornu pledged his support to the branch and encouraged members to project the Union wherever they found themselves. With the Black Stars preparing to face Chad on Thursday, September 4, 2025, he called on MISUGHA to rally behind the team and push them to victory.

In his maiden address, Chairman Jacob Ametonu described the inauguration as a celebration of passion and unity. “This moment is not just a celebration of our shared passion but a testimony to the power of unity, dedication, and the unwavering spirit of support that binds us together,” he said.

He pledged to build a vibrant branch that would inspire and motivate Ghanaian athletes, adding: “We are not just spectators; we are the energy that fuels their determination, the voices that echo their victories, and the hands that lift them in moments of challenge.”

Mr. Ametonu reminded members that their strength lay in diversity and a shared commitment to Ghana’s sporting success. “We will not only cheer for success but also stand firm in the face of adversity, proving that true supporters are unwavering in their loyalty,” he assured.

Executives were presented with identification cards as a symbol of their readiness to serve.

MISUGHA, known for its motto “MISUGHA – THE GREAT… MISUGHA – NO CHALLENGER… MISUGHA – YES WE CAN,” has been one of Ghana’s leading supporters’ unions since its formation in 2009. It has consistently backed the Black Stars and other national teams at both local and international tournaments, including the 2009 U-20 World Cup in Egypt, the 2010 FIFA World Cup in South Africa, the 2013 AFCON, and the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.

The inauguration of the Anyaa-Sowutuom branch marked another milestone in MISUGHA’s growing influence as a formidable force in mobilising national support for Ghanaian athletes.