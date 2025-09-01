Ridge Hospital attack: Patient Charter was breached — Patient Rights Watch

The President and Founder of Patient Rights Watch Ghana, Lawyer Isaac Gyeabour, has described the recent altercation between a patient and health personnel at Ridge Hospital as a breach of Ghana’s Patient Charter.

He explained that the Patient Charter, now a legally binding statute under the Public Health Act, 2012, guarantees patients a set of rights while also imposing responsibilities on them.

According to him, once a person is admitted into a hospital, all 14 rights and 9 responsibilities outlined in the charter immediately come into force to govern the relationship between the patient and healthcare providers. “The hospital owes you a duty of care and you also owe the hospital and its personnel a duty to respect their rights and the rights of other patients, particularly their right to privacy,” he noted.

Commenting on the viral video that captured a man identified as Ralph in a confrontation with medical staff, Lawyer Gyeabour said the patient had “overstepped his responsibilities and created an avoidable scene,” warning that such behaviour undermines trust between patients and health workers. “Patients are entitled to quality care, but they must also respect health professionals. Courtesy and mutual respect are part of the patient’s obligations,” he stressed.

He, however, acknowledged that Ralph’s anger reflected wider public frustrations with Ghana’s healthcare system, where negligence and medical errors are increasingly blamed for avoidable deaths. Drawing parallels with the United States, he noted that iatrogenesis—injuries and deaths linked to medical treatment—ranks among the top five causes of mortality there, and could be even more prevalent in Ghana given the systemic challenges facing hospitals. “This is not a matter to take lightly. Too many people are dying from avoidable causes within hospitals, and that should worry the Ministry of Health, the Ghana Health Service, and all well-meaning Ghanaians. Public confidence in hospitals is getting eroded,” he warned.

On the Ridge incident, he explained that Ralph may have been acting out of concern for a fellow patient he believed was being neglected. But he clarified that such judgments are made through a professional system known as triage. “A patient calling the attention of health workers to the plight of a fellow patient is commendable; however, the decision as to whose case is more urgent lies strictly within the domain of the medical staff. It is not for the patient or their relatives to dictate to the health personnel,” he said.

Lawyer Gyeabour emphasised that threats or coercion by patients can never be justified. Instead, he urged hospitals to strengthen communication between staff and patients to avoid mistrust and confrontation. “Where communication fails, patients become suspicious and feel compelled to intervene. Effective and timely explanations from medical staff can go a long way to ease tensions,” he advised.

Beyond the incident, he highlighted the growing perception that “the hospital is no place to be sick,” describing it as an unfortunate but increasingly relevant reality in Ghana. He stressed the need for preventive healthcare, urging Ghanaians to adopt healthy diets, exercise regularly, and use medication responsibly. “If preventive care is taken seriously, many people may not need to visit hospitals in the first place, thereby avoiding exposure to negligence or medical errors,” he added.

Lawyer Gyeabour further called for reforms to improve hospital complaint systems, ensuring patients can report grievances without fear of intimidation. He also recommended more training and support for health personnel to strengthen professionalism.

In conclusion, he underscored the importance of balance and partnership in healthcare delivery. “The Patient Charter protects patients, but it also expects them to respect those who care for them. Healthcare delivery is most effective when there is balance, understanding, and partnership between the two sides,” he said.