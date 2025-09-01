NDC’s election court case killed Ernest Kumi – Bawumia

Former Vice President and flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has alleged that the late Ernest Yaw Kumi, the party’s parliamentary candidate for Akwatia, lost his life due to extreme pressure and sleepless nights caused by a legal challenge filed by the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Dr Bawumia insisted that the lawsuit, together with what he described as acts of intimidation, had a devastating effect on the late candidate’s health.

Speaking in Twi during an address to chiefs and residents of Wenchi in the Bono Region, he said: “The NDC’s court case against the late Ernest Kumi, coupled with intimidation, caused him sleeplessness and raised his pressure. Twenty-six days after the court’s final verdict, he died.”

The NPP flagbearer made these remarks when he paid a courtesy call on the Wenchi Chief, where he was accompanied by party executives and Minority Members of Parliament. The visit formed part of his campaign to rally support for the party’s new parliamentary candidate for Akwatia, Solomon Asumadu, ahead of Tuesday’s by-election.

Dr Bawumia urged the people of Wenchi to stand firmly behind Mr Asumadu, stressing that the NPP is the only party with the vision and capacity to sustain Ghana’s development drive.

The Wenchi stop was one of several campaign activities by the NPP leadership as it intensifies its push to defend parliamentary seats under fierce challenge from the NDC. For Dr Bawumia, these engagements also serve a dual purpose: consolidating grassroots support for the NPP in the short term and reinforcing his own presidential bid for the 2028 elections, having already filed his nomination to lead the party once again.