Akwatia by-election: ‘Bawumia’s claim about cause of Ernest Kumi’s death insensitive, low’ — Elikem Kotoko

Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the Forestry Commission, Elikem Kotoko, has condemned comments by former Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia suggesting that the late Akwatia MP, Ernest Yaw Kumi, died from pressure caused by a legal challenge to his election victory.

Speaking at a campaign event on Sunday, August 31, ahead of the Akwatia by-election, the 2024 NPP flagbearer said Kumi suffered sleepless nights and pressure from the court case filed by the NDC, which contributed to his death.

But reacting on Accra-based Channel One TV’s Breakfast Daily on Monday, September 1, Kotoko, who also serves as Deputy National Organizer of the NDC, described the remarks as insensitive and reckless.

“I don’t know if Dr. Bawumia had access to any medical report or professional opinion, but to suggest that a colleague’s death was caused by court pressure is very insensitive, especially when the family is still mourning,” he said.

He argued that if legal battles were enough to kill, then the 2012 election petition against President John Mahama, in which Bawumia played a key role, would have also taken his life.

“For a whole former Vice President to descend that low shows he is not fit for purpose. It was the most irresponsible and reckless comment,” Kotoko added.

Ernest Yaw Kumi died in early July 2025, barely a month after the Supreme Court upheld his 2024 parliamentary victory following months of litigation.

His death has since paved the way for a by-election in the Akwatia constituency on Tuesday, September 2.