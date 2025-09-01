Ghana-Brazil relations strengthened as Brazilian diplomat visits Nungua Palace

The Deputy Head of Mission at the Brazilian Embassy in Ghana, His Excellency Alexandre Souto, has pledged Brazil’s support to boost Ghana’s agricultural sector, particularly in the production and processing of rice, soybeans, and sugar.

Mr. Souto made the remarks during a courtesy call on His Royal Majesty Oboade Notse, King Prof. Odaifio Welentsi III, Nungua Mantse and President of the Greater Accra Regional House of Chiefs, at the Nungua Palace.

Brazil to Share Agricultural Expertise with Ghana

Highlighting Ghana’s vast potential for large-scale food production, Mr. Souto emphasised Brazil’s readiness to share its knowledge and expertise.

“Ghana has the land and the potential, and Brazil has the knowledge and experience. Together, we can build something great,” he said.

As one of the world’s leading exporters of rice, sugar, and soybeans, Brazil believes a strategic partnership with Ghana could transform the country’s agricultural sector and ensure food security.

Strengthening Cultural and Historical Ties

King Prof. Odaifio Welentsi III, in his welcome address, recalled the historic ties between Ghana and Brazil, tracing back to the Tabom People who returned to Accra from Brazil in 1836.

“The Nungua Stool is the true custodian of Ga culture and heritage, and it is a pleasure to host you. Ghana and Brazil share a rich history, a common past, and a strong cultural identity that connects us more than any other relationship,” the Nungua Mantse said.

The King also highlighted Ghana’s cultural and sporting links with Brazil, citing how Dr. Kwame Nkrumah’s administration sent Ghanaian football coaches to train in Brazil, a move that contributed to Ghana’s football success.

Shared Heritage and Mutual Respect

Mr. Souto emphasised that Brazil and Africa share deep cultural roots, with strong traditions of chieftaincy and community leadership.

“Brazil has strong traditions and a deep respect for chieftaincy, similar to African culture. This shared heritage creates a natural bond between us,” he remarked.

He further expressed optimism that cultural diplomacy would not only strengthen people-to-people connections but also encourage economic growth through South-South Cooperation initiatives championed by Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

Building a Shared Future

Both leaders agreed that the partnership between Ghana and Brazil should focus on cultural exchange, technology transfer, and agricultural development, positioning the two nations as strategic partners in building prosperity for their people.

“Long live the relationship between Ghana and Brazil,” King Prof. Odaifio Welentsi III declared, as he praised Brazil’s commitment to promoting culture and tourism while supporting Ghana’s development agenda.