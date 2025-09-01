Afenyo-Markin’s Vainglorious Attempt to Embarrass Deputy Health Minister No Heroic Achievement, Really - Part 1

I find absolutely nothing especially laudable about the cynical attempt by the operatives of the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC) to supposedly call Dr. Grace Ayensu-Danquah to order or, better yet, more “appropriately,” at least in keeping with the age-old stereotypically Ghanaian political culture of “Pull-Him/Her Down” or “Crabs-in-a-Bucket” “Putdown” or “Put-Her-In-Her-Place” mischief-making salvo to Celebrate (See “Barker-Vormawor accuses GTEC of overreach in 'Professor' title dispute” Modernghana.com 8/18/25; also, “Beyond the Hats: Afenyo-Markin Vindicated on Ayensu-Danquah's False Professorship” Modernghana.com 8/21/25).

I find absolutely nothing of any worthwhile or particular significance to celebrate because as even one diehard National Democratic Congress’ partisan and inveterate Akufo-Addo and New Patriotic Party (NPP) critic observed in the wake of the patently pedestrian exposure vis-a-vis the false pretense of the newly appointed Deputy Minister for Health, in the matter of the fact of whether, indeed, Dr. Grace Ayensu-Danquah is entitled to her use of the weird combination of “Professor-Doctor [Prof.-Dr.]” as an Honorific Prefix to her name, Ghanaians would be far better off having GTEC more studiously focused on the signal improvement of academic and professional standards in our colleges and universities across the country.

Interestingly, how Ghanaians have become so obsessively fixated with the purely “professional” title of “Professor,” as distinguished from the fundamentally academic title of “Doctor” may very well have something to do with the recent influx or the resurgence of the stereotypically title-addicted Nigerians in Ghana, in the dubious name of ECOWAS Integration or geopolitical unification, a veritable and an organically African American or Afrocentric Mythology inculcated into Ghana’s First Postcolonial President, Mr. Kwame Nkrumah, by African Diaspora Leaders like Henry Sylvester Williams (1869-1911), the Afro-British-Trinidadian Lawyer and Scholar credited with having organized the very First Pan-African Conference in London in 1900, and the then already globally renowned Franco-Haitian-descended African American benefactor Dr. William Edward Burghart (WEB) DuBois, among a host of other scholars, intellectuals and leaders all over the African World, which means wherever African People have historically found ourselves.

At any rate, while it is not absolutely bereft of any remarkable significance, even as Mr. Barker-Vormawor rightly points out, the academic titles of “Dr.” and “Prof.” are almost invariably institutionally determined. I have already written and published extensively about this otherwise needless controversy in the past, which is the fact that even right here in the United States of America, there are some colleges and universities that follow the culture and the tradition of the British and/or the Commonwealth academic and professorial protocol, with titular gradations beginning with Instructor, Lecturer, Senior Lecturer, Assistant Professor, Associate Professor and Professor or Full-Professor.

By protocol or convention, you simply don’t walk up to a college or university teacher or instructor with the title of “Associate Professor” and bark “Hello, Associate Professor!” Not only does such an address reek of the patently insolent and damn awkward; it makes the speaker sound unpardonably stupid, oafish and plain dumb. Neither would you walk up to a college teacher - which, by the way, is what we all are, irrespective of professorial ranking - and slap High-Five with him or her and even lightheartedly declaim or yell: “Yo, Full-Professor, howdy?!” Strictly speaking, it is only when it comes to matters having to do with conditions of service and the qualifications required for sitting on Senatorial Committees, such as the Sabbatical or the Promotion Committee, among several others.

Generally, when we speak of a “Senior Professor,” the default or the automatic referential understanding is to any college teacher or instructor with the rank of Associate Professor and above. I also know for a fact that many of our college teachers back home, including the late President John Evans “Atta-Woyome” Mills and Professor Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng, for just a couple of examples, were/are Associate Professors, which has absolutely nothing whatsoever to do with the acquisition of any advanced academic and/or professional degrees, in particular the “Almighty Doctorate.”

In the past, at least while I was growing up in the late 1960s and the early 1970s, a remarkable percentage of Associate and Full-Professors at the then three public universities in the country, namely, the University of Ghana, Legon, the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), and the University of Cape Coast did not have such advanced degrees as Masters and Doctorates. Yet, the academic standards back then were much higher that they are today. Still, it was not necessarily a good thing back then, because our British-originated academies were damn too elitist and denied well-deserving privileges and opportunities to far too many talented but not necessarily good test-taking candidates. The curriculum also tended to be much too theoretical and rote than applied or pragmatic, which is principally the American method or approach.

For instance, at the State University of New York (SUNY) community college from which Yours Truly recently retired, it does not matter whether you have two or three doctorates, such as my elder brother, Kwasi Ayimadu Okoampa-Ahoofe, who has a doctorate in both Nuclear Physics and Computer Science and Technology, and the inspirational subject of this column series, namely, Dr. Grace Ayensu-Danquah, who also possesses a Double-Dictorate, at least the last time that I perused her curriculum vitae on the Internet, it does not matter whether one has two or three doctorates and somebody else with whom you got hired at the same time as faculty members has only one Master’s Degree. Invariably, both of you would be put on the bottom rung of the promotion ladder or process as “Instructors.” Yes, that is where you will both start up the promotion ladder, unless there has been any radical change or changes since I left the place some two years ago.

To be even more poignant in clarification in the telling, when I got hired in the Spring Semester of 1997, which was quite unusual at the time, since the Academic Year had officially begun the previous September, the joke doing the rounds was about a former Faculty Dean by the name of Gephardt, whose brother was a Republican Party Congressional Leader, was often quoted for both the enlightenment as well as, I suppose, the enjoyment of newly hired instructors who felt shortchanged or even downright cheated by the ranking protocol at Nassau Community College. The joke was that even if you got hired at Nassau Community College as a Nobel Prize Laureate, you would still start up on the Seniority Ladder as an “Instructor.” You see, at NCC, which is the abbreviation for Nassau Community College, or SUNY-NCC, every instructor promoted to the rank of “Assistant Professor” is automatically granted tenure. This, however, is not the case at the City University of New York (CUNY).

So, when some willfully ignorant and chuckleheaded critics back home who happen to vehemently disagree with Yours Truly on one controversial issue or another write to supposedly “put him down” or, better yet, “put him in his place” as a Sixth-Form or Senior High School Teacher, he always gets a good laugh out of such purported insults or abuse. And it is simply because it glaringly exposes the fact that these abusive readers and critics are still stuck in the Post-Slavery and Postcolonial Traumatic Funk called the Paleolithic Age, the so-called Stone Age, that is.

