2025 school placement portal opens today for BECE candidates

  Mon, 01 Sep 2025
MON, 01 SEP 2025

The Ministry of Education has announced that the 2025 School Placement Portal officially opens today, September 1, 2025, giving candidates who sat for this year’s Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) the opportunity to verify their details before final placements are published.

The portal will remain active until Sunday, September 8, 2025, to allow students to cross-check their school choices, personal data, and other key information ahead of the release of final placements into senior high and technical institutions.

Confirming the development in an interaction with the media on August 27, the Director-General of the Ghana Education Service (GES), Professor Ernest Kofi Davis, said the process has already entered an advanced stage.

“With the release of the 2025 BECE results on August 23, we have begun processing the data. Placement will be matched against available vacancies in second-cycle institutions,” he explained.

He added that the exercise is expected to take no more than three weeks, stressing that the September 1–8 verification window is a critical part of ensuring accuracy before the final release.

