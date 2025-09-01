ModernGhana logo
Akwatia by-election: Mahama wants to work with the NDC candidate Bernard Bediako – Julius Debrah to voters

  Mon, 01 Sep 2025
NDC Akwatia by-election: Mahama wants to work with the NDC candidate Bernard Bediako – Julius Debrah to voters
MON, 01 SEP 2025

The Chief of Staff, Julius Debrah, has rallied voters in the Akwatia constituency to throw their support behind the National Democratic Congress (NDC) candidate, Bernard Bediako, as the decisive by-election draws near.

Addressing a charged crowd of party supporters on Sunday, August 31, 2025, Mr. Debrah delivered President John Dramani Mahama’s personal message to the people.

“John Mahama says I should tell you, the people of Akwatia, that he wants to work with the NDC candidate Bernard Bediako in his government,” he declared, drawing loud applause from the gathering.

The Chief of Staff urged constituents to translate their loyalty into votes, insisting that electing Bediako would strengthen the bond between the government and the people of Akwatia while accelerating long-awaited development projects.

The September 2 by-election, triggered by the sudden death of sitting MP Ernest Kumi, has intensified into a fierce contest between the NDC and the New Patriotic Party (NPP), with national attention focused on the outcome.

Independent polls have so far tipped the NDC candidate as the frontrunner. A Sanity Africa survey conducted between August 1 and 27 gave Bediako 52.3 percent of the vote against 47.7 percent for the NPP’s Solomon Asumadu. Similarly, Global Info Analytics projected Bediako with 53 percent support compared to Asumadu’s 47 percent, reinforcing his narrow edge heading into election day.

