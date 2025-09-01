ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Malawi's fuel crisis hangs over upcoming elections

By Jack McBrams - AFP
Malawi . By Amos GUMULIRA (AFP)
MON, 01 SEP 2025
. By Amos GUMULIRA (AFP)

In early morning gloom, a long line of vehicles winds around the lone fuel station in Dedza district in central Malawi, one of many overnight queues for petrol across the country.

It is a scene of frustration over chronic petrol shortages and a sputtering economy that has become a black mark against President Lazarus Chakwera as he seeks a second term at September 16 elections.

"My business is not doing well because of the scarcity of fuel," said Nelson Mazola, a middle-aged boda-boda motorcycle taxi driver at the front of the line, shaking his head with exhaustion.

"Now it's becoming difficult to convince people to pay higher fares, even when they need to get a patient to the hospital quickly," said Mazola in the largely rural district outside the main city of Lilongwe.

It is in rural areas where petrol shortages hurt the most, increasing the costs of transportation and food in the southern African country where more than 70 percent of the population live in poverty, according World Bank data.

Compounded by rampant hoarding and black-market sales, the petrol shortages are rooted in Malawi's lack of foreign currency to buy imported fuel and other essentials, a result of a stark trade deficit and high debt payments.

It is a part of broader economic troubles in the tobacco-exporting country where a drought last year undercut the maize harvest and left 5.7 million people acutely food insecure, according to the World Food Programme.

Frustration

Elected in 2020, Chakwera's government has been accused of mishandling the economy, a factor that will be on voters' minds, according to economist Adam Chikapa.

Analysts say voters could penalise the ruling party over its handling of Malawis economy at the September 16 polls. By Amos GUMULIRA (AFP) Analysts say voters could penalise the ruling party over its handling of Malawi's economy at the September 16 polls. By Amos GUMULIRA (AFP)

"Imagine spending the night at a filling station, frustrated and angry, and then going to the polling centre the next day. People won't be happy; many will vote against the ruling party," he said.

The 70-year-old president, who leads the Malawi Congress Party, announced last year steps would be taken to tackle the fuel and food crisis, but economic statistician Alick Nyasulu told AFP there was still nothing to show for this.

"One would have expected elections would compel authorities to try to fix this and present some sense of normality," he said. "Sadly, not and this is a reflection of our state of finances."

At a fuel station in Blantyre, the commercial capital, as motorists crowded around the pumps, young men also hawked petrol from plastic jerry cans at four to five times the official price, preying on desperate drivers willing to pay a premium.

"In our recent survey, a majority of Malawians cited poor economic management as their biggest grievance with the government," University of Malawi political scientist and pollster Boniface Dulani said.

The fuel queues are the clearest manifestation of this failure. The crisis feeds into a broader set of economic problems — rising prices, increased transport costs — which weigh heavily on ordinary Malawians.

"The ruling party is likely to be penalised at the polls," he said.

Repeat cycle

Without structural reform in energy procurement and forex management, Malawi is likely to remain trapped in a cycle of fuel shortages, said Elizabeth Mwandale, energy policy expert at the University of Malawi.

President Lazarus Chakwera from the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) is seeking a second term. By Amos Gumulira (AFP) President Lazarus Chakwera from the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) is seeking a second term. By Amos Gumulira (AFP)

"We keep applying short-term fixes. Fuel arrives, we breathe a sigh of relief — until the problem reemerges," said governance expert Willy Kambwandira of the Centre for Social Accountability and Transparency (CSAT).

"There is also corruption in the procurement process," he said.

The situation is dampening enthusiasm for the elections, with only two-thirds of the largely young electorate registered and mistrust in the electoral authority.

"This will affect the way people will vote," said Mazola, the queueing taxi driver.

"People are looking at the current problems and asking themselves if anything would change if the same government remains in power," he said.

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

2 hours ago

She Fed Them Until the Day They Killed Her She Fed Them Until the Day They Killed Her

8 hours ago

Bawumia storms Akwatia, rallies support for NPP candidate ahead of by-election Bawumia storms Akwatia, rallies support for NPP candidate ahead of by-election

8 hours ago

President Mahama engages Yagbonwurato restore calm in Sawla, Bole President Mahama engages Yagbonwura to restore calm in Sawla, Bole

8 hours ago

Akwatia by-election: NDC holds final rally at Boadua Akwatia by-election: NDC holds final rally at Boadua

8 hours ago

Asanko Mines soldiers can kill us, were ready– Tontokrom residents declare as tensions escalate Asanko Mines soldiers can kill us, we're ready– Tontokrom residents declare as t...

8 hours ago

Three killed, four injured in violent Homowo clashes at Sowutuom and Anyaa Three killed, four injured in violent Homowo clashes at Sowutuom and Anyaa

9 hours ago

Don’t watch TV, laptop and phones screens in darkness – Ophthalmic nurse cautionspublic Don’t watch TV, laptop and phones screens in darkness – Ophthalmic nurse caution...

9 hours ago

Gov’t cuts Nursing and Allied Health admission fees by 50% under “No-Fee-Stress” policy Gov’t cuts Nursing and Allied Health admission fees by 50% under “No-Fee-Stress”...

9 hours ago

Muntaka holds crunch meeting with Yagbonwura over deadly Gbiniyiri clashes Muntaka holds crunch meeting with Yagbonwura over deadly Gbiniyiri clashes  

9 hours ago

National Youth Organiser of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Salam Mustapha Akwatia by-election: Disrespectful NDC Candidate doesn't even talk to his father...

Advertise Here

Just in....

Is it time for us to end the galamsey menace?

Started: 17-08-2025 | Ends: 31-10-2025
body-container-line