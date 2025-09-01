Akwatia by-election: NPP's Salam Mustapha cries over alleged infiltration by fake police officers

The National Youth Organiser of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Salam Mustapha, has sounded a strong warning ahead of Tuesday’s Akwatia by-election, alleging a plot by unidentified individuals to infiltrate the polls by disguising themselves as police officers.

Speaking on the Channel One Newsroom on Sunday, August 31, Mustapha revealed that intelligence gathered by the party points to the involvement of groups from the Greater Accra and Ashanti regions who intend to wear police uniforms and carry out unlawful acts during the election.

“Security goes beyond just men in uniform and all that. I have had cause to put out today some of the things we are picking up that we think the police should be on top of their brief — that some hoodlums from Greater Accra, Ashanti Region are preparing to adorn police uniforms and embark on nefarious operations. That has come to our attention. We are putting that to the police,” he cautioned.

He urged the Ghana Police Service to take immediate measures to safeguard the integrity of the electoral process, insisting that officers deployed must be easily identifiable.

“In our meeting with the police, we did indicate to them that we want to see the normal police operating standards where police uniforms have the name tags of the officers, and they should not be masked. So on Tuesday, any masked officer we see, we will count the person as not professional or a proper police person,” Mustapha warned.

With tensions already high in Akwatia following the death of former MP Ernest Kumi and the fierce contest between the governing NDC and opposition NPP, Mustapha stressed that the police must move quickly to prevent infiltration and guarantee a peaceful and credible election.

The by-election is scheduled for Tuesday, September 2, 2025.