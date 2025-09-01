Akwatia by-election: Disrespectful NDC Candidate doesn't even talk to his father, people say he is snubbish – NPP

National Youth Organiser of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Salam Mustapha

The National Youth Organiser of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Salam Mustapha, has brushed aside an opinion poll tipping the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) for victory in Tuesday’s Akwatia by-election, insisting the NPP remains firmly in control on the ground.

The poll, conducted by Global Info Analytics and released on August 28, predicted a win for the NDC’s Bernard Bediako, who was projected to lead with 53 percent support against 47 percent for the NPP’s Solomon K. Asumadu. The survey sampled 2,050 voters across the constituency and suggested the NDC candidate was in pole position to capture the seat left vacant after the death of Ernest Kumi.

But speaking on the Channel One Newsroom on Sunday, August 31, Mustapha dismissed the findings, describing them as irrelevant to the reality on the ground.

“Not at all [there is no panic among our ranks because of the poll putting NDC ahead],” he said. “Mussa Dankwah can do his polls for all we care. We didn’t come here to do a picnic. We are working.”

Mustapha went further, questioning the credibility and popularity of Bernard Bediako within his own hometown, arguing that the candidate’s character is already working against him.

“Our candidate is more light up. As I am speaking to you we are in the hometown of the NDC candidate and come and see the people here and their response. This guy doesn’t even talk to his own father. His own community people say he is snubbish. He is disrespectful so they are ready to vote for the NPP,” he asserted.

The Akwatia by-election, scheduled for September 2, has drawn national attention, with both the governing NDC and opposition NPP pouring immense resources into the campaign. Tensions are high as the constituency prepares for what is expected to be one of the most fiercely contested polls in recent years.