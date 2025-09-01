Gov’t cuts Nursing and Allied Health admission fees by 50% under “No-Fee-Stress” policy

The Ministry of Health has rolled out a major relief package for aspiring nurses and health professionals, announcing a 50 percent slash in admission fees for first-year students entering Nursing and Allied Health Training Institutions for the 2025/2026 academic year.

The initiative forms part of the government’s newly introduced “No-Fee-Stress” policy, a nationwide intervention designed to ease the financial pressures on tertiary students and their families.

In a statement signed by Deputy Director and spokesperson for the Ministry, Tony Goodman, the government confirmed that it had absorbed half of the approved fees for all eligible fresh students beginning their training this academic year.

“This reduction fulfills the commitment of His Excellency, the President of the Republic of Ghana, John Dramani Mahama, to provide financial relief for parents and students who are determined to pursue their academic and professional dreams,” the statement read.

The Ministry directed all Nursing and Allied Health Training Institutions to strictly adhere to the approved fees and listed items already communicated. It emphasized that no institution is allowed to charge beyond the approved amounts or demand payments for items already covered under the new policy.

Principals who flout the directive, the statement cautioned, “do so at their own peril.”

Heads of institutions have been ordered to immediately begin preparations for admitting students for the 2025/2026 academic year in line with the new cost-reduction measures.

Reaffirming its commitment, the Ministry stressed that the policy underscores government’s determination to guarantee equitable access to health training education while safeguarding the welfare of students and supporting the future of Ghana’s health workforce.