Nkwanta North District cinfirms first Mpox case  

  Mon, 01 Sep 2025
The Nkwanta North District in the Oti Region has reported a confirmed case of Mpox, a viral disease that has sparked global health concerns.

Mpox, previously known as monkeypox, is a zoonotic viral infection that can be transmitted from animals to human and spread between humans.

Common symptoms include fever, rashes and swollen lymph nodes, which can lead to serious health complications in some cases.

Mr Eric Kojo Agboka, the District Health Director, said the individual, who contacted the virus had travelled from Accra Konkomba market and showed symptoms consistent with Mpox, promoting immediate medical attention.

He explained that the District Health Directorate in collaboration with local authorities, have taken swift action to contain the outbreak.

According to the Director, officials from the Service have initiated contact tracing to identify individuals who may have been in close contact with the confirmed case.

He noted that public health education campaigns were being conducted to inform the communities about the Mpox symptoms, transmission risks and the importance of hygiene practices.

He assured that Nkwanta North District Health Directorate was committed to closely monitoring the situation and providing regular updates to the public.

Meanwhile, Mr Isaac Dordoe, the District Chief Executive of Nkwanta North, has assured residents to remain vigilant and report any unusual symptoms to health authorities promptly.

He encouraged residents to stay informed and proactive in safeguarding their health.

“We are working closely with the health department to ensure that all necessary measures are in place to prevent further spread of the virus,” Mr Dordoe added.

