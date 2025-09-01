Don’t watch TV, laptop and phones screens in darkness – Ophthalmic nurse cautions public

Mr Desmond Yaani, an Ophthalmic Nurse at the Builsa South District Hospital, has cautioned members of the public against watching television and computer screens in darkness.

He observed that some people enjoyed watching television, computers including mobile phone screens in dark rooms, and said the act was harmful to the eyes and should be avoided.

“People enjoy watching television, using laptop computers, or scrolling on their mobile phones in complete darkness, thinking it makes the screen look brighter and more enjoyable. This act can quietly harm your eyes,” he said.

Mr Yaani in an interview with the Ghana News Agency at Fumbisi, the Builsa South District capital, explained that “When the room is dark, the pupils; that is the black circular openings in the eyes, naturally dilate. This means they open wider to let in more light.

“While this helps the user see in low light, it also means that the intense light coming from the device enters the eyes directly and in higher amounts. This sudden contrast strains the eye muscles, causes discomfort, and can lead to symptoms like eye pain, headaches, tearing, and blurred vision,” he said.

The Ophthalmic nurse who is a Senior Nursing Officer, further explained that “Over time, repeated strain of this kind on the eyes may worsen, causing eye fatigue and noticeable eye problems.”

He advised members of the public to ensure that their rooms were properly lit as they used their devices, saying “Adjust your device's brightness to match the surrounding light, take breaks every 20 to 30 minutes to rest your eyes.”

Mr Yaani noted that some eye conditions among members of the public were preventable if they paid critical attention to their eyes and adhered to basic eye care techniques.

He said the Ophthalmic nurse, who doubles as the Upper East Regional Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association, basic face wash in the morning before bathing could prevent some eye infections.

“Facial wash right from sleep, especially in the morning is crucial and helps to eradicate trachoma, a contagious bacterial eye infection,” Mr Yaani said.

He recalled that in the past, health campaigns sensitised communities about simple face wash with clean water and soap, which could break the chain of infection.

“This practice did not only eliminate trachoma but also reduced many other preventable eye problems,” he explained.

Mr Yaani noted with concern that in recent times, some people skipped proper face wash in the morning and proceeded to take their bath saying, “This habit leaves dust, sweat, and bacteria lingering on the eyelids and lashes.

The act encourages the development of styes, eye discharges, itching, and other infections. A proper face wash before bathing, cleanses the delicate eye area, removes irritants, and promotes overall eye health”.

Mr Yaani stressed the need for proper eye care and indicated that the eyes were one of the most sensitive organs, and that caring for them started with the simple act of keeping them clean.

“Your eyes serve you every moment of the day. Let's treat them with the care they deserve,” the Ophthalmic nurse admonished.

