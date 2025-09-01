ModernGhana logo
Muntaka holds crunch meeting with Yagbonwura over deadly Gbiniyiri clashes  

  Mon, 01 Sep 2025
MON, 01 SEP 2025

Alhaji Mohammed Mubarak Muntaka, the Minister for the Interior, has held a closed-door crunch meeting with the Jira Yagbonwura Bi-Kunuto Jewu Soale I, at his Palace in Damongo over the Gbiniyiri clashes.

The Minister on Sunday, led a high-powered Government Delegation to pay a courtesy call on the Overlord of Gonjaland, as part of efforts by President John Dramani Mahama to resolve the conflict between the Gonja and Brifor Communities in the Sawla-Bole Area of the Savannah Region.

Members of the Delegation were Alhaji Yussif Suleman, Deputy Minister of Lands and Natural Resources and Member of Parliament (MP) for Bole Bamboi, Mr Salisu Bia Wurbe, the Savannah Regional Minister, a host of top security personnel from the Ghana Police Service, the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), the Ghana Armed Forces, Immigration Service and other security agencies.

So far the conflict has displaced over 43,000 people internally, who in the various camps in Sawla while 51,000 have also gone to seek refuge in the Ivory Coast and Burkina Faso, according to figures from Ghana Red Cross Society and the National Disaster Management Organisation.

Speaking to the media after the closed door crunch meeting with the Overlord of Gonjaland, Alhaji Muntaka reiterated President Mahama’s commitment to addressing all conflicts in the country.

“We are leaving no stone unturned as His Excellency President John Dramani Mahama is so concerned about restoring peace in affected areas,” Alhaji Muntaka said.

GNA

