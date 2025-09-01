ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

President Mahama engages Yagbonwura to restore calm in Sawla, Bole

  Mon, 01 Sep 2025
Headlines President Mahama engages Yagbonwurato restore calm in Sawla, Bole
MON, 01 SEP 2025

President John Dramani Mahama has taken steps to restore calm in the Sawla-Bole Area of the Savannah Region.

A statement issued by Mr Felix Kwakye Ofosu, the Presidential Spokesman and Minister in-charge of Government Communications, said President Mahama received a briefing from the National Security Coordinator and the Minister for the Interior on developments in the Sawla-Bole Area, upon his return from a state visit to Singapore.

It said while in Singapore, the President spoke by telephone with the Yagbonwura, Jira Bikunuto Jewu Soale I, to discuss steps to end the conflict and restore peace between the Gonja and Brifor communities.

It said as part of this peace-building effort, the President had dispatched a Government Delegation, led by Alhaji Muntaka Mohamed-Mubarak, the Minister of the Interior, to meet the Yagbonwura and other key stakeholders in the area.

The statement said security had been reinforced with the deployment of an additional detachment of police and military personnel to the area.

It said President Mahama is urging all parties to support the initiatives underway to end the conflict and restore normalcy.

“He has directed the government delegation to work with the regional security council, traditional leaders, and community stakeholders to promote dialogue and peacefully resolve outstanding disputes, to restore peace and uphold law and order,” the statement said.

GNA

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Bawumia storms Akwatia, rallies support for NPP candidate ahead of by-election Bawumia storms Akwatia, rallies support for NPP candidate ahead of by-election

2 hours ago

President Mahama engages Yagbonwurato restore calm in Sawla, Bole President Mahama engages Yagbonwura to restore calm in Sawla, Bole

2 hours ago

Akwatia by-election: NDC holds final rally at Boadua Akwatia by-election: NDC holds final rally at Boadua

2 hours ago

Asanko Mines soldiers can kill us, were ready– Tontokrom residents declare as tensions escalate Asanko Mines soldiers can kill us, we're ready– Tontokrom residents declare as t...

2 hours ago

Three killed, four injured in violent Homowo clashes at Sowutuom and Anyaa Three killed, four injured in violent Homowo clashes at Sowutuom and Anyaa

3 hours ago

Don’t watch TV, laptop and phones screens in darkness – Ophthalmic nurse cautionspublic Don’t watch TV, laptop and phones screens in darkness – Ophthalmic nurse caution...

3 hours ago

Gov’t cuts Nursing and Allied Health admission fees by 50% under “No-Fee-Stress” policy Gov’t cuts Nursing and Allied Health admission fees by 50% under “No-Fee-Stress”...

3 hours ago

Muntaka holds crunch meeting with Yagbonwura over deadly Gbiniyiri clashes Muntaka holds crunch meeting with Yagbonwura over deadly Gbiniyiri clashes  

3 hours ago

Akwatia by-election: NPPs Salam Mustapha cries over alleged infiltration by fake police officers Akwatia by-election: NPP's Salam Mustapha cries over alleged infiltration by fak...

3 hours ago

National Youth Organiser of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Salam Mustapha Akwatia by-election: Disrespectful NDC Candidate doesn't even talk to his father...

Advertise Here

Just in....

Is it time for us to end the galamsey menace?

Started: 17-08-2025 | Ends: 31-10-2025
body-container-line