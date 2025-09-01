President Mahama engages Yagbonwura to restore calm in Sawla, Bole

President John Dramani Mahama has taken steps to restore calm in the Sawla-Bole Area of the Savannah Region.

A statement issued by Mr Felix Kwakye Ofosu, the Presidential Spokesman and Minister in-charge of Government Communications, said President Mahama received a briefing from the National Security Coordinator and the Minister for the Interior on developments in the Sawla-Bole Area, upon his return from a state visit to Singapore.

It said while in Singapore, the President spoke by telephone with the Yagbonwura, Jira Bikunuto Jewu Soale I, to discuss steps to end the conflict and restore peace between the Gonja and Brifor communities.

It said as part of this peace-building effort, the President had dispatched a Government Delegation, led by Alhaji Muntaka Mohamed-Mubarak, the Minister of the Interior, to meet the Yagbonwura and other key stakeholders in the area.

The statement said security had been reinforced with the deployment of an additional detachment of police and military personnel to the area.

It said President Mahama is urging all parties to support the initiatives underway to end the conflict and restore normalcy.

“He has directed the government delegation to work with the regional security council, traditional leaders, and community stakeholders to promote dialogue and peacefully resolve outstanding disputes, to restore peace and uphold law and order,” the statement said.

GNA