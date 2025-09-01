ModernGhana logo
Akwatia by-election: NDC holds final rally at Boadua

  Mon, 01 Sep 2025
The ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC) on Sunday, August 31, 2025 held its final outdoor rally at the Boadua Lorry Station in the Akwatia constituency, ahead of the crucial by-election set for Tuesday, September 2.

Hundreds of party supporters thronged the venue in a show of solidarity for the NDC parliamentary candidate, Bernard Bediako Baidoo. The event was full of energy, with chants, party colours, and live music as the campaign reached its final stages.

Key national figures who led the event included the NDC National Chairman, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, and former Chief of Staff, Julius Debrah. Both leaders addressed the crowd, delivering strong messages of confidence and unity as the party prepares for the polls.

Speaking at the rally, Asiedu Nketiah urged voters to rally behind the NDC for meaningful development.

NDC candidate, Bernard Bediako Baidoo thanked the crowd for their continued support and promised to serve with honesty, accessibility, and dedication if elected.

