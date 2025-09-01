Bono NADMO reaches out to Gbiniyiri sylum seekers in Wenchi

As the communal conflict at Gbinyiri in the Sawla-Tuna-Kalba District of the Savanna Region escalates, residents of the area continue to seek refuge in neighboring communities in Ghana and Côte d’Ivoire.

So far, about 18 persons have been killed, several others injured, while the Gbinyiri chief’s palace has been burnt down because of the violence which erupted about two weeks ago over a land dispute.

Over the weekend, the Bono Regional Office of the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO), led by the Regional Director, Mrs. Fati Kine-Lam, reached out to about 500 residents, mainly women and children, from the conflict zone who are currently pitching camps at Subinso Number Two near Wenchi.

As part of the visit, NADMO presented several relief items including bags of rice, clothes, rubber brackets, bowls, sleeping mats, foodstuffs, footwear, bags, and many other consumables.

Ms. Gloria Opoku Gyamfi, the Municipal Chief Executive of Wenchi, commended the humanitarian assistance from the Bono NADMO and observed that the situation was dire for children, and urged organizations, individuals, and corporate bodies to provide more support.