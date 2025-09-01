ModernGhana logo
National Apprenticeship Programme to bridge skills gap - Dr. Apaak

Deputy Minister of Education, Dr. Clement Abas ApaakDeputy Minister of Education, Dr. Clement Abas Apaak

Deputy Minister of Education, Dr. Clement Abas Apaak, has underscored the significance of the newly launched National Apprenticeship Programme (NAP), describing it as a step toward meeting the demands of Ghana’s evolving economy.

Speaking at the matriculation and induction ceremony of the programme at the Jubilee Park in Tamale on Saturday, Dr. Apaak said the initiative was part of the government’s education reforms aimed at bridging the gap between traditional academic pathways and the practical skills required by industry.

"The National Apprenticeship Programme (NAP) is a cornerstone of this government’s broader education reforms, designed to bridge the gap between traditional education and the practical skills demanded by our economy.

"It is a critical pillar in our commitment to achieving a dual qualification system, where every Ghanaian youth is empowered with both academic knowledge and tangible, employable skills," he said during his speech.

According to him, while the informal sector remains the backbone of Ghana’s economy, many young people working within it lack formal certification and structured training.

The NAP, he explained, seeks to formalize and elevate such skills into recognized qualifications that enhance employability, competitiveness, and entrepreneurship.

The programme, delivered through a standardized competency-based curriculum regulated by the Commission for Technical and Vocational Education and Training (CTVET), covers nine national priority trade areas including construction, ICT, automotive repair, hospitality, agriculture, and renewable energy.

Apprentices who successfully complete the training will earn National Proficiency certificates recognized across the country and within the ECOWAS region.

Dr. Apaak emphasized that beyond job creation, the NAP is an investment in sustainable livelihoods. “A certified artisan commands a higher fee, secures more contracts, and gains access to financial services and government contracts.

This is about economic empowerment, poverty reduction, and building resilient communities from the ground up,” he noted.

He commended the National Youth Authority (NYA) and the CTVET for their partnership in rolling out the programme, describing their collaboration as critical in ensuring grassroots participation, quality assurance, and formal recognition of skills.

The Deputy Minister urged apprentices to seize the opportunity to build successful careers while calling on master craftspersons, training providers, and trade associations to fully support the initiative.

“With this programme, we are inducting the next generation of master electricians, world-class fashion designers, innovative construction engineers, and culinary experts. You are the future CEOs, employers, and skilled workforce that will shape the destiny of our nation,” Dr. Apaak stressed.

