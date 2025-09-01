ModernGhana logo
Bawumia storms Akwatia, rallies support for NPP candidate ahead of by-election

Former Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has intensified the New Patriotic Party’s campaign in the Akwatia Constituency, making a passionate appeal to voters to rally behind the party’s parliamentary candidate, Solomon Kwame Asumadu, in Tuesday’s crucial by-election.

Dr Bawumia, who was in the constituency on Friday for the one-week observance of the late MP Ernest Kumi, returned on Sunday to galvanize support for the NPP. His visit began with church services, where he introduced Mr Asumadu to congregants and lauded his commitment to serving the people of Akwatia.

He later paid a courtesy call on the Kusiman Hene, Nana Ntiamoah Kusi Boadu, before embarking on a community tour with the NPP candidate. At each stop, he interacted with residents and urged them to honour the memory of the late Ernest Kumi by voting overwhelmingly for Mr Asumadu.

“I urge you to support Solomon Kwame Asumadu so that together we can continue the good works and legacy of our beloved Ernest Kumi,” Dr Bawumia told cheering crowds.

The by-election, triggered by the sudden death of Ernest Kumi, has emerged as one of the most fiercely contested political battles in recent years. The NPP is banking on continuity and loyalty to the late MP’s legacy, while the opposition NDC is determined to wrest back the seat through its candidate, legal practitioner Bernard Bediako.

Mr Asumadu, a 40-year-old licensed small-scale miner popularly known as Owusu, has been positioned as the torchbearer of Kumi’s developmental vision. The NDC, however, believes Mr Bediako’s legal background and grassroots appeal make him the stronger choice to reclaim Akwatia.

With both parties investing heavily in their campaigns, Tuesday’s by-election is set to be a litmus test of strength for the NDC and the NPP, and a defining moment for the people of Akwatia.

