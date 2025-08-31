ModernGhana logo
Sun, 31 Aug 2025 Feature Article

Recognising the Frafra–Dagaaba Intercultural Bond: A Call for National Action

Every year, the Frafra and the Dagaaba people gather to renew a historic bond of friendship through intercultural celebrations that blend music, dance, rituals, and shared values. What may look like a simple cultural event is, in fact, one of Ghana’s most powerful symbols of peaceful coexistence and national development.

At a time when many countries are tearing apart along ethnic, political, and tribal lines, the Frafra–Dagaaba alliance is quietly teaching us a lesson: diversity is not a curse, but a strength, if only we choose to nurture it. Yet, for far too long, this living example of peace-building has remained at the margins of national recognition.

This is where the state must act. Ghana cannot continue to overlook such a unique intercultural tradition that embodies the very ideals of unity, peace, and sustainable development. The Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture, the National Commission on Culture, and even the Peace Council should step in to institutionalise this event as part of the national cultural calendar. The Frafra–Dagaaba intercultural bond must receive the recognition it deserves.

The benefits go beyond culture. A state-backed celebration of this bond would open doors for tourism, create jobs, and strengthen national cohesion at a time when political and tribal divisions are eating away at our social fabric. Recognising and promoting it nationally would also signal to the world that Ghana values and actively protects its diversity as a development asset.

But this responsibility is not for the government alone. Organisers of the intercultural activities must expand the vision. Beyond the flagship national celebration, regional editions should be held wherever the Frafra and Dagaaba people co-exist, be it in Accra, Kumasi, Tamale, Wa, or Sunyani. Doing so will spread the message of tolerance and friendship into every corner of the country. Other tribes that have playmates should also be encouraged to embark on similar Cultural activities to promote peace and development across the country.

If we fail to elevate and institutionalise such examples of cultural harmony, then we risk losing them to neglect while fueling the forces of disunity that threaten our national peace. Ghana cannot afford that.

The Frafra–Dagaaba friendship is not just a cultural performance; it is a national asset. It is time for the state, the cultural institutions, and political leaders to recognise it, protect it, and promote it as part of the foundation for national unity and sustainable development.

As a proud Dagao myself, I salute the organisers for their commitment to sustaining this unique bond, and I particularly doff my hat to them for not politicising the event since its inception. And, true to the spirit of our age-old joking relationship, I say this with joy: the Frafra people will forever remain our slaves till Thy Kingdom come.

Ghanaians are watching!
FAB's Gist.

Francis Angbabora Baaladong
Francis Angbabora Baaladong, © 2025

