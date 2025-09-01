ModernGhana logo
MobileMoney Ltd. launches nationwide “Shine Your Eye” campaign

By G.D. Zaney, Esq. 
Business & Finance Some participants at the Shine your Eye Customer Engagement held at Kasoa
MON, 01 SEP 2025
Some participants at the 'Shine your Eye' Customer Engagement held at Kasoa

Customers of MobileMoney(MoMo) have been advised against disclosing their MoMo Personal Identification Numbers (PINs) or One Time Passwords (OTPs) to anyone under any circumstances, not even to persons claiming to be staff of MoMo Ltd. or Mobile Telecommunications Network (MTN).

Customers have also been cautioned against allowing anyone to make MoMo transactions on their behalf and, most importantly, not to entertain calls or text messages requesting them to click on any link to participate in any promotion as these have been identified as some of the antics used to manipulate customers and defraud them.

Customers are, however, urged to contact MobileMoney Ltd. to report incidences of fraud through email: [email protected], using the MoMo App or call 100 as reporting fraud incidents has resulted in the blacklisting of several suspected agents and numbers used for fraudulent activities over the years.

Mr Abdul Razak Issaka Ali, Chief Commercial & Operations Officer, MobileMoney Ltd., who sounded the caution, stressed the importance of customer trust as a key element of MoMo business and paramount to driving financial inclusion.

Mr Ali was speaking at the launch of a nationwide Trust Campaign dubbed “Shine Your Eye” at Kasoa in the Central Region.

He said the campaign was about giving customers the peace of mind and reassuring them of the convenience and safety of MoMo by confronting the growing menace of MoMo-related fraud and reaffirming commitment to customer safety through the engagement of customers directly, listening to their concerns and speaking to them in a language that they understood and could relate to.

He gave the assurance that under the campaign, MobileMoney Ltd. would be working closely with the security institutions to crack down on fraudsters and their activities.

The newly-launched MoMo “Shine Your Eye” Campaign seeks to promote vigilance amongst customers and reassure them of the safety of their funds on MoMo while educating them on how to avoid falling victims to the activities of fraudsters.

The MoMo “Shine Your Eye” Campaign, therefore, underscores MobileMoney Ltd.’s commitment to protecting MoMo customers from fraudsters and ensuring that the gains made by MobileMoney Ltd. in driving financial inclusion is not eroded.

The campaign highlights key initiatives that MobileMoney Ltd. has introduced on the MoMo platform which includes Biometric login, easy PIN reset, self-initiated reversals and a dedicated fraud support team.

To ensure a wide reach and sustained visibility, the “Shine Your Eye” Campaign is being executed through multiple channels of engagement including Mass Media channels with commercials on TV, Radio, Print, Online and on various social media platforms.

Beyond these, MobileMoney Ltd. is doing direct engagements with Customers in the communities, streets, markets and transport yards with the catch phrase “Shine your Eye” to emphasize the need for customers to remain vigilant in order to detect and prevent MoMo fraud and social engineering schemes.

