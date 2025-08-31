ModernGhana logo
Sun, 31 Aug 2025 Politics

​​​​​​​FMI urges peace and vigilance ahead of Akwatia by-election

By Jacob Agyenim Boateng || Contributor
The Frimpong Manso Institute (FMI) has appealed to political parties, security agencies, and voters to uphold democratic values, ensure strict security, and maintain peace as Akwatia heads to the polls for its by-election on Tuesday, September 2, 2025.

In a statement issued on Saturday, August 30, 2025, the institute cautioned that Ghana cannot afford a repeat of the violent incidents and security lapses that have plagued past by-elections. It stressed that the Akwatia contest presents a critical moment to demonstrate the nation’s democratic maturity and commitment to peaceful transitions.

While acknowledging reports that security arrangements for Akwatia appear stronger than in previous by-elections, FMI noted that the true measure of success will depend on the ability of law enforcement agencies to swiftly prevent and respond to any breaches.

With both the governing NDC and opposition NPP determined to capture the seat, FMI urged all actors to place the national interest above partisan gains. It expressed hope that “democracy and peace will emerge victorious” in what is expected to be a fiercely contested poll.

The institute’s call, it said, is a reminder that the credibility of the by-election depends not only on the ballots cast but also on the conduct of stakeholders throughout the process.

