Bawku Crisis: Kusaug Traditional Council demands arrest, removal of ‘Illegal’ Mamprusi leader Seidu Abagre

The Kusaug Traditional Council has levelled fresh accusations against the Mamprusi community in Bawku, under the leadership of Seidu Abagre, warning that recent developments amount to “acts of impunity and provocation” that threaten fragile peace efforts in the area.

At an emergency meeting on Friday, August 29, 2025, the Council alleged that Mr. Abagre, whom it described as “illegally enskinned,” was preparing to appoint new chiefs, including a Kpalore Naba and a Nakyi Naba, with further enskinments planned to cement his authority and pave the way for the celebration of the Damba Festival in Bawku.

Council members cautioned that such actions are a direct affront to the mediation process currently being spearheaded by the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

“The current activities of the Mamprusis in Bawku have the potential of derailing that effort, which Otumfuo has promised to conclude soon,” the Council declared in its statement.

The Kusaug leadership also accused successive governments of failing to confront the situation, pointing to what they described as a “lack of political will” to enforce the law against Mr. Abagre.

“Having identified the said Seidu Abagre's position as illegal, we expected both the former and current government to do the needful: arrest the criminal Seidu Abagre and prosecute him, or at least send him out of Bawku. This they have not done for obvious reasons,” the statement said.

The Council has outlined three firm demands: the immediate arrest, prosecution, and removal of Seidu Abagre from Bawku; the withdrawal of security escorts for Mamprusi individuals and their goods; and a halt to the Damba Festival unless it is organized under the authority of the legitimate Paramount Chief of Bawku.

Warning that their restraint should not be mistaken for weakness, the Kusaug Council stressed the urgency of government intervention to prevent further escalation.

“Our people cannot continue to endure impunity and lawlessness forever. Appropriate actions must be taken to avoid the looming danger of more bloodshed in Bawku,” the statement, signed by Gumbo Naba Alhaji Mohamudu Assibi Azonko II, concluded.