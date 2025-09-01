'If the people want you, you can't say no' — GFL unhappy with Mahama’s decision not to seek re-election in 2028

Secretary General of the Ghana Federation of Labour (GFL), Abraham Koomson, has voiced disappointment over President John Dramani Mahama’s decision not to seek re-election after his current term ends in 2028.

Speaking on Ahotor FM’s Yepe Ahunu show on Saturday, August 30, 2025, Mr. Koomson said that while some Ghanaians have embraced the President’s announcement, he finds it troubling, warning that a change in leadership could disrupt the reforms and progress being pursued.

President Mahama, during a three-day state visit to Singapore, reaffirmed his commitment to the 1992 Constitution, which limits presidents to two terms.

In bilateral talks with Singaporean President Tharman Shanmugaratnam, he stressed that stepping aside after 2028 would free him from political pressures and enable him to enforce strict fiscal discipline, particularly to curb the persistent problem of election-year overspending.

Although governance advocates have applauded Mahama’s stance, Mr. Koomson insisted the declaration was hasty and left room for regret.

“I think President Mahama rushed himself to say what he said. If the mass of the people—about 90%—say they want him to continue, as a good leader like him, he can’t look at his people and say no,” he argued.

While acknowledging the constitutional restriction, the labour leader maintained that genuine leadership also lies in responding to the will of the people.

He added that workers and ordinary Ghanaians still look to Mahama’s record and ongoing reforms as anchors of stability, warning that a premature exit could jeopardize the nation’s developmental momentum.