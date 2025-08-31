Kwadaso MP advances efforts to resume Kwadaso-Beposo astroturf project

The Member of Parliament for the Kwadaso constituency, Professor Kingsley Nyarko, has intensified efforts to expedite the resumption and completion of the long-delayed Kwadaso-Beposo AstroTurf project.

Following sustained engagements and follow-ups with key stakeholders, specifically officials from Ghana Gas and the Ministry of Energy, the project, which had stalled due to contractual challenges, is now set to move forward.

Speaking in an interview on Kumasi-based Hello FM, Prof. Nyarko clarified that the delay was primarily the result of issues related to the original contractual arrangements. These issues, he noted, have since been resolved, paving the way for renewed construction activity.

According to the MP, Ghana Gas, under the current administration, has undertaken a comprehensive audit of all AstroTurf projects across the country. Based on the audit findings, the Kwadaso-Beposo AstroTurf has been prioritized as one of three key sites in the Ashanti Region earmarked for immediate attention and completion.

Corroborating this development, Prof. Nyarko confirmed that a technical team from Ghana Gas conducted an on-site assessment of the Kwadaso-Beposo project on Thursday to evaluate the current status and determine the necessary steps for completion.

“I am highly encouraged by the latest developments,” he stated. “Following extensive consultations, Ghana Gas has officially included the Kwadaso-Beposo AstroTurf in its immediate implementation agenda.”