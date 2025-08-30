Late Akwatia MP Ernest Yaw Kumi passed law exams before death

Multimedia journalist Philip Osei Bonsu, popularly known as OB, has revealed that the late Member of Parliament (MP) for Akwatia, Ernest Yaw Kumi, had successfully completed his final law examinations and was set to be called to the Ghana Bar in October 2025.

Sharing the news on Facebook, Osei Bonsu expressed deep sorrow over the lawmaker’s untimely passing.

“Yaw, the results of your Part Two exams have been released, and you passed all four subjects. You would have been called to the Ghana Bar in October — a dream you spent almost 10 years chasing. Death is wicked,” he posted.

According to him, results released on August 29, 2025, confirmed that the late legislator had passed all four required subjects for successful completion of Law School.

Mr. Kumi passed away on Monday, July 7, 2025, after a short illness. He was a first-time MP representing the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

One-week celebration held



Meanwhile, the one-week celebration of the late MP’s life was observed on August 29, 2025, at the Akyem Wenchi Funeral Grounds in the Eastern Region.

The event, which began at 7:00 am, was themed “My Hero Lives On.”

Family members, friends, colleagues, political figures, and community members gathered to mourn and pay tribute to the man many described as a rising star in Ghanaian politics.

-mynewsgh