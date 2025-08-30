Akufo-Addo donates GH¢100,000, Bawumia GH¢50,000 at Daddy Lumba's one-week observation

The Independence Square in Accra turned into a sea of grief and celebration on Saturday, August 30, 2025, as thousands thronged the venue for the one-week observance of Ghana’s highlife legend, Daddy Lumba.

The memorial, organised by the Creative Arts Agency in partnership with the Fosu family, was filled with moving tributes, soul-stirring performances, and outpourings of support from across the political and creative spectrum.

Political heavyweights and industry stakeholders came together to honour the memory of the man born Charles Kwadwo Fosu on September 29, 1964. He passed away on July 26, 2025, at The Bank Hospital in Cantonments, Accra, after a short illness, aged 60.

The ceremony was not only an artistic celebration of his legacy but also a demonstration of solidarity. Former President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo donated GH¢100,000 to support the family, while former Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia contributed GH¢50,000. The Ghana Police Service also extended its support with a donation of GH¢30,000.

Other political figures, including Kennedy Agyapong, Matthew Opoku Prempeh, and Alan Kyerematen, also made financial contributions towards the funeral arrangements. Their gestures, organisers noted, reflected the national significance of Daddy Lumba’s passing and the unifying power of his music.

The event was marked by live renditions of his greatest hits, testimonies from colleagues in the music industry, and a collective sense of loss for a man who shaped Ghana’s highlife sound for over four decades.

Organisers have confirmed that the final funeral rites will take place in Kumasi, with details expected to be announced in the coming days.