Open Letter to His Excellency John Dramani Mahama President of the Republic of Ghana

Subject: A Civic Call for Linguistic Equity in Ghana’s Public Spaces

Your Excellency,

Warm greetings in the spirit of unity and national renewal.

I write to you not only as a a Retired Senior Citizen, but as a civic strategist and cultural advocate deeply committed to Ghana’s legacy of inclusion. Recent public discourse surrounding the use of the Eʋe greeting “Woezɔ” on civic signage in Accra has revealed a deeper concern—one that transcends ethnic boundaries and speaks to the heart of our national identity.

This moment is not about Eʋe versus Ga, nor Twi versus Dagbani. It is about Ghana’s unfinished journey toward linguistic equity—a journey that must now be revived with moral clarity, cultural pride, and institutional courage.

There was a time when the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC) aired news in Ga, Eʋe, Dagbani, Nzema, Hausa, and Akan—morning, midday, and evening. That was not merely broadcasting. It was nation-building. Today, that legacy is fading. Twi dominates urban signage and media. Indigenous languages are sidelined in schools. Civic spaces—once multilingual—are now battlegrounds for linguistic survival.

As a nation of over 80 languages, Ghana must not allow any voice to be erased.

I respectfully propose the following framework:

1. Restore Multilingual Broadcasting

Reinstate daily news in all major Ghanaian languages across GBC and public media.

2. Mandate Regional Language Education

Ensure that every region teaches its indigenous language in public schools.

3. Establish a National Language Equity Commission

A statutory body to monitor language representation and mediate disputes.

4. Standardize Multilingual Civic Signage

Require greetings in at least five Ghanaian languages at public buildings and transport hubs.

5. Celebrate Interethnic Solidarity

Document and honor moments when one ethnic group stood for another’s language or rights.

To accompany this campaign, we unveil a symbolic banner titled “One Ghana, Many Languages.” It features greetings in six Ghanaian languages—Woezɔ, Akwaaba, Oobakɛ, Naa, Barka da zuwa, and Agoo—woven together with Adinkra motifs and a speech bubble over Ghana’s map. This is not just art—it is a visual covenant of inclusion.

Let this banner be displayed in ministries, schools, transport terminals, and civic halls—as a daily reminder that every Ghanaian voice belongs.

As the Eʋe proverb reminds us:

“Ame si le agbe la, ne va do go.”

(He who is alive will surely meet again.)

Let us meet again—not in conflict, but in covenant.

With deepest respect and civic hope,

Retired Senior Citizen

Legal Advocate | Civic Strategist | Founder, Dawn Vision Technologies Ltd.

Teshie-Nungua

[email protected]